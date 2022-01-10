Guests Left Stuck in Huge COVID-19 Testing Line at Universal

The Universal Studios series of Parks sees millions of Guests every year. With Parks around the world like Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Singapore, Guests travel across the globe to visit these Parks. Due to this high traffic, however, Universal has had to adapt fairly strict COVID-19 rules and regulations in order to keep Guests safe.

With so many rides like Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride, Transformers: The Ride 3D, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and the entirety of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Studios features some thrilling and iconic attractions. Universal Hollywood has some popular attractions as well that can cause a long line, but you may not be prepared to wait in a huge line just to get tested for COVID-19 which is what many Guests have to do now.

A recent video was posted on TikTok by Motu (@motu_209) showing the long testing lines Guests have to wait in before entering Universal Studios Hollywood.

See the full video below:

As seen in the video, the lines to get tested were super long at Universal Studios Hollywood. Before entering, Guests must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests. See the full list of Coronavirus safety protocols below:

Per LA County’s Public Health order, all persons ages 5+ must be prepared to show proof of full FDA or WHO approved COVID-19 vaccination (a full 14 days after final dose was administered), or a negative test taken within 24 hours (antigen i.e., “rapid” test) or 48 hours (PCR test) of visit, prior to entry to the theme park. A COVID-19 self-test, sometimes referred to as a “home test”, is not acceptable. Persons ages 18+ must also show photo ID. Verification will take place when required based on theme park attendance. To assist, a third-party COVID-19 testing site is available and offering rapid tests on our property. Children under the age of 5 are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are required to be worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, when visiting the theme park. At Universal CityWalk, face coverings are required to be worn indoors.

There’s a lot changing right now at all of the Universal Studios Parks. Universal Studios Hollywood is coming closer and closer to opening its own Super Nintendo World just like the one in Universal Studios Japan. Universal Studios Orlando recently saw the closure of two fan-favorite attractions with Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride and Shrek 4D shutting down, with the latter being permanently closed.

Universal Studios Orlando recently changed its mask policy, making it a lot more strict. Guests now are required to wear a mask or approved facial covering in all indoor rides, attractions, and buildings. See Universal Orlando’s full list of requirements here.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

