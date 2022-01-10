Universal Teases “Shrek” Replacement With Secret Video

Bananas?

As we’ve covered here at Inside the Magic, Universal Orlando closed down Shrek 4-D for good today leaving many fans and Guests feeling sad. While Shrek 4-D was far from anything groundbreaking or advanced, the attraction gained a cult following and status. The attraction opened two years after the DreamWorks film Shrek (2001) due to its worldwide success and could also be found in Universal Studios Hollywood, Singapore, and Japan, with the attraction now only remaining at Universal Studios Japan and Singapore.

The closure of Shrek 4-D was a tragic loss for a lot of fans who grew up watching the films and loving the attraction. However, it is very exciting to think about what could replace it in Universal Studios Orlando. At Universal Hollywood, the attraction was replaced with a Kung Fu Panda-themed attraction but no word has been said about Orlando’s replacement, until now.

Recently, universal Orlando tweeted out a video that seemed very secretive and cryptic, potentially giving us a hint at what could be replacing Shrek 4-D. The video had a file called “secret_file_dont_post.mp4”. See the full video below:

Lots of layers here.

Lots of layers here. pic.twitter.com/5AJmEqiFRU — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 10, 2022

While nothing has been confirmed regarding Shrek 4-D’s replacement, the banana could be referring to a Minions makeover. Just today construction walls were spotted featuring Minions all around them. A tweet from @UniNewsToday shared the photos, see the tweet below:

The end of an era. Construction walls covered in Minions artwork now surround Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Florida.

The end of an era. Construction walls covered in Minions artwork now surround Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Florida. pic.twitter.com/Zp162ps50I — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) January 10, 2022

While nothing has been officially announced by the team at Universal, these photos and videos seem to heavily imply a Minions retheme for Shrek 4-D. Universal Orlando already has a Minion-themed ride with Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, a motion simulator-based attraction. While sad, Guests can still watch the entire Shrek series which stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

Will you miss Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Orlando? Would you like a Minions-themed attraction to replace it? Let us know in the comments below!