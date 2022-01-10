Universal Fans Sing Together In Memoriam For Permanently Closed Attraction

You can’t be an “all-star” forever.

One of the sad truths you have to deal with as a theme park fan is that some attractions will inevitably close or get rethemed. Both Disney and Universal have many examples of this in their years in the theme park business, with so many rides changing or closing forever.

We recently found out last October that Shrek 4-D would be closing forever at Universal Studios Orlando and many Guests to this tragic news hard. This 4-D theater attraction took Guests on a journey with their favorite characters like Shrek, Donkey, and all your other favorite characters from the film series. The attraction opened in 2003 after the worldwide success of Shrek (2001) and could be found in Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Hollywood, and in 2010 at Universal Studios Singapore. The attraction now only remains at Universal Studios Japan and Singapore.

Although the ride closed officially today at Universal Studios Orlando, this does not mean the ride wasn’t loved by fans and Guests alike. Late last night, Guests gathered around the attraction hours before it closed and sang in what looked like a memorial service for the closed attraction.

In a tweet from @killerjack144, Guests can be seen waving their flashlights and singing the iconic song “Hallelujah” which is sung by Jeff Buckley in the original Shrek film. See the full tweet below:

rip #shrek4d

The video is both hilarious and sad, as passionate Guests gathered together and remembered an old and beloved Universal attraction. While Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of Shrek 4-D was replaced with an attraction based on Kung Fu Pand (2009), Universal has not yet announced what the plan is for the now-closed Shrek attraction.

Shrek 4-D isn’t the 0nly attraction closed at Universal Studios. Earlier last year, we found out that Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride would be closing for an extended refurbishment. This ride is a fast-paced and super immersive ride taking Guests on a trip through the story of The Mummy films. More on Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride below:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

As we mentioned, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Will you miss Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Orlando? What is your favorite attraction at the Park? Let us know in the comments below!