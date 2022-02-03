Disney World Adds New Park To Extended Evening Hours

If you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, you might want to be aware of changes that could be coming to a popular benefit for those staying on Disney property.
Last year, Walt Disney World began offering Extended Evening Hours for select Resort Guests to enjoy the Parks after hours. At this time, only those staying at the Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas (as well as a few hotels that aren’t owned or operated by Disney) are eligible to stay in the theme parks for extended hours at night.
Per the official website, the Disney Resort hotels that are offering extended evening hours are as follows:
Disney Deluxe Resorts
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Other Select Hotels
- Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
- Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
- Shades of Green® on Walt Disney World®
While EPCOT and Magic Kingdom have been the only two Disney Parks to offer Extended Evening Hours, Disney unveiled that a new Park would be making its way to the rotation later this spring.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host its first Extended Evening Hours event on Wednesday, April 13 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Disney has not confirmed as of yet what attractions will be available during this time.
The Extended Evening Hours schedule for Walt Disney World Resort can be seen below, but is subject to change:
- Monday, Jan 31: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Friday, Feb 4: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, Feb 7: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb 9: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, Feb 14: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb 16: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, Feb 21: Magic Kingdom 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb 23: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, Feb 28: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Mar 2: Magic Kingdom 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Monday, Mar 7: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Mar 9: Magic Kingdom 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Monday, Mar 14: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Mar 16: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, Mar 21: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Mar 23: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, Mar 28: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Mar 29: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, Apr 4: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Apr 6: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, Apr 11: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Apr 13: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to many stunning attractions, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run reside. In addition, Guests at the Disney Park can enjoy Star Tours: The Adventure Continues, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Toy Story Mania, Slinky Dog Dash, Alien Swirling Saucers and many other fun experiences and attractions.
