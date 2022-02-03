Disney World Adds New Park To Extended Evening Hours

If you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, you might want to be aware of changes that could be coming to a popular benefit for those staying on Disney property.

Last year, Walt Disney World began offering Extended Evening Hours for select Resort Guests to enjoy the Parks after hours. At this time, only those staying at the Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas (as well as a few hotels that aren’t owned or operated by Disney) are eligible to stay in the theme parks for extended hours at night.

Per the official website, the Disney Resort hotels that are offering extended evening hours are as follows:

Disney Deluxe Resorts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Other Select Hotels

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Shades of Green® on Walt Disney World®

While EPCOT and Magic Kingdom have been the only two Disney Parks to offer Extended Evening Hours, Disney unveiled that a new Park would be making its way to the rotation later this spring.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host its first Extended Evening Hours event on Wednesday, April 13 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Disney has not confirmed as of yet what attractions will be available during this time.

The Extended Evening Hours schedule for Walt Disney World Resort can be seen below, but is subject to change:

Monday, Jan 31: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb 4: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb 7: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb 9: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb 14: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb 16: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb 21: Magic Kingdom 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb 23: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb 28: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar 2: Magic Kingdom 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Monday, Mar 7: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar 9: Magic Kingdom 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Monday, Mar 14: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar 16: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Mar 21: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar 23: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Mar 28: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar 29: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Apr 4: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr 6: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Apr 11: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr 13: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to many stunning attractions, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run reside. In addition, Guests at the Disney Park can enjoy Star Tours: The Adventure Continues, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Toy Story Mania, Slinky Dog Dash, Alien Swirling Saucers and many other fun experiences and attractions.

What do you think of Disney’s Hollywood Studios being added to Extended Evening Hours? Let us know in the comments below!

