Disney No Longer Selling Face Coverings Amid Ongoing COVID Pandemic

Both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have experienced a period of time over the last couple of years that we won’t soon forget.

Operating amid a pandemic has been difficult to navigate at times and with the everchanging regulations and recommendations, things have been fluid, to say the least.

However, one interesting change on shopDisney, Disney’s official merchandise website, may point to the company looking ahead to more normalcy in the future.

Since 2020, fans have been able to purchase an array of cloth Disney face masks with their favorite Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar characters. Right now, though, face masks are not available and there are “Zero products” listed on the website.

It is not clear at this point if face coverings will return to shopDisney or if the product line is being permanently removed. This comes on the heels of declining COVID-19 numbers as the Omicron variant ravaged through the U.S. the past several weeks.

However, it should also be noted that the CDC recently updated its face mask recommendations to say that cloth face coverings do not protect against the virus as well as medical masks. Removing the cloth face coverings may just be Disney’s way of attempting to follow guidelines as best as possible.

Please keep in mind that both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have COVID-19 safety guidelines and face-covering requirements in place.

Disney World’s face mask policy can be found on the official website and reads:

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all indoor attractions and indoor queues and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.

Disneyland Resort’s face covering and COVID policy for Disney Guests can also be found on its website and reads:

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) will need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

The State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort. Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.

Certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, have limited capacity, and are subject to limited availability or even closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. View important details about returning to the Disneyland Resort.

