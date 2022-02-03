Disney to Host Former Vice President Mike Pence For Political Convention

It is no secret that celebrities love Disneyland and Walt Disney World. From Marvel alum Chris Evans to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, we spot celebrities visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts all the time. This weekend, however, the caliber of Guests will reach quite a political level.

According to the official website for The Federalist Society, a group of Conservative and Libertarian leaders, “On February 4-5, 2022, The Federalist Society’s Florida lawyers chapters will host their annual Florida Chapters Conference at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. This event will see numerous political figures and leaders attend like former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron Desantis, and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Neil Gorsuch.

The sponsors for this event include the Miami Lawyers Chapter, Broward County Lawyers Chapter, Tallahassee Lawyers Chapter, Palm Beach Lawyers Chapter, Jacksonville Lawyers Chapter, Polk County Lawyers Chapter, Sarasota Lawyers Chapter, Emerald Coast Chapter, Tampa Bay Lawyers Chapter, Southwest Florida Lawyers Chapter, Orlando Lawyers Chapter, and the Florida Young Lawyers Chapter.

This event is not endorsed or sanctioned by the Walt Disney Company or the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney hosts numerous conventions of varying beliefs and ideals every year that may or may not align with the company.

