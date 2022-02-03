Disney Attraction Closing Early For Third-Straight Day With No Reason Given

If you’re making plans for your evening at Walt Disney World Resort today, you might want to make note of a change.

According to the official Disney website, the popular attraction Test Track at EPCOT will be closing early today. The Park isn’t set to close until 9:00 p.m., but Test Track will be closing at 6:30 p.m.

We previously reported that this seems to be for routine maintenance, but Disney has not given an official reason. This is the third-straight day that the attraction has closed early.

The Disney website currently lists Test Track being open for the entirety of EPCOT’s Park Hours tomorrow, but that is subject to change.

Disney World’s official description of Test Track reads:

Take the Ultimate Test Drive Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed! After the Test Make and share a commercial for your design, race your car again on a miniature virtual test or pose for a picture with your vehicle against a dramatic backdrop for a souvenir of your supercharged day. Even with Test Track closing, there is still plenty for Guests visiting the Disney Park to experience. EPCOT is home to many world-class attractions including Soarin’ Around the World, Living with the Land, The World Showcase, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Mission: SPACE, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Spaceship Earth, and much more. EPCOT is also expected to open the all new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster later this year. Outside of EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort is known for many other iconic attractions at its three other Parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well. Has the Test Track closure affected your visit to EPCOT? Let us know in the comments. Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about Disneyland Resort for a trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?