“America’s Most Terrifying Coaster” Coming To Florida Theme Park

If you consider yourself a “thrill-seeker”, Busch Gardens has you covered with its newest ride.

While Florida hosts a whole collection of exciting theme parks like Walt Disney World and Sea World, few compare to the thrills that Busch Gardens Tampa can offer its Guests. The Busch Gardens website describes its collection of attractions as “Florida’s Best Thrill Rides & Roller Coasters” and with many thrilling experiences as it offers, they may be right.

From the catapulting Tigris to the triple-launching Cheetah Hunt, Busch Gardens is truly the place to be if you’re looking for exciting and possibly terrifying rides and attractions. And speaking of terrifying, possibly the most terrifying addition to the Park is coming this week in the form of Iron Gwazi.

Known as an “IBox” wooden-steel hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi is actually a very elaborate makeover of an older coaster that opened in 1999, originally just called Gwazi. The new roller coaster was initially supposed to open in 2020 but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans as it did to many other projects around the world. The manufacturer of the ride, Rocky Mountain Construction, specializes in updating older wooden coasters called “woodies” by swapping the wooden tracks with “IBox” steel tracks.

The ride is impressive, to say the least. The New York Post calls it “America’s Most Terrifying Roller COaster”, after being given a preview ride. The coaster features a 91-degree drop and an over 200-foot drop. Iron Gwazi’s top speed hits at 71 miles per hour, making it the faster roller coaster in all of Florida.

Previews open on February 13 with Iron Gwzi officially opening to the public a month later on March 11. More on Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa below:

