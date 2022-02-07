SeaWorld Orlando Voted Greater Than Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando

Orlando is no stranger to world-class theme parks.

When talking about Orlando tourism, many are quick to point out the massive establishment of Walt Disney World Resort and its four theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, as well as its two award-winning water parks in Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

In addition, many think of Universal Orlando Resort and its two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as Universal’s Volcano Bay water park and the all-new Epic Universe, which is currently under construction and expected to open in 2025.

But, in the latest USA Today Readers’ Choice ’10 Best’ Poll, another Orlando-based theme park was named Best Amusement Park of 2021: SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld Orlando was voted as USA Today Readers Choice ’10 Best’ poll’s best theme park in America. The post described SeaWorld as “more than just a marine zoological Park.”

Most famous as a marine zoological park, SeaWorld Orlando has made a name for itself in the world of high-octane thrill rides as well, including Manta – one of the only coasters of its kind in the world – and Mako, a hyper coaster with deep dives, high speeds and thrills aplenty. Young visitors can now walk down Sesame Street and interact with their favorite furry friends.

The top-10 list for best theme parks in America only included one Walt Disney World Park– Magic Kingdom at No.9 — and no Universal Orlando Parks.

Here’s a look at the top-10, as voted on by the readers of USA Today:

SeaWorld Orlando – Orlando Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo. Kings Island – Mason, Ohio Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Busch Gardens Tampa – Tampa Cedar Point – Sandusky, Ohio Hersheypark – Hershey, Penn. Magic Kingdom – Orlando Knott’s Berry Farm – Buena Park, Calif.

SeaWorld Orlando is set to open its newest roller coaster, Ice Breaker, this month.

SeaWorld Orlando describes the attraction as:

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

SeaWorld also operates theme parks in San Diego and San Antonio. Just recently, the company reportedly made a multi-billion dollar offer to purchase 17 Parks from Cedar Fair.

Where does SeaWorld Orlando rank on your list of theme parks? Let us know in the comments.