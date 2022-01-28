SeaWorld Orlando Unleashes Shockingly Terrifying Coaster

If you are a fan of serious air time on a coaster, SeaWorld Orlando has the next must-ride attraction for you.

Ice Breaker is the newest coaster built at SeaWorld Orlando; its bright colors pull Guests in and fill a hole in the Park, which previously did not do any favors. Ice Breaker was announced to be built in 2019, but due to the pandemic, the coaster’s opening date was severely pushed back. The $8.2 billion dollar attraction shoots up and down at 93 feet and hits a speed of 52 miles per hour. Although those stats don’t really give off the “terrifying” vibe, the coaster packs a lot more punch than it may seem.

From the exterior, it seems like a cool attraction that goes forward and backward, but without a huge top hat and at 1900 feet long, the attraction does not look like it will be too intense, and almost seemed like a calmer version of Tigris, a Busch Gardens Tampa attraction of a similar structure. That being said, Ice Breaker does have very unique features to it that make it different from any coaster in Florida.

First off, the coaster does a track switch right away. Once you load the eight-row vehicle you will move forward, and the entire coaster will shift onto a new track, traveling sideways for a noticeable amount of time. The sliding track places the coaster onto a launch track, which jolts Guests backward up the world’s steepest beyond-vertical spike. There are four launches in the coaster, which allow for the ride to have incredible moments of airtime.

As an airtime fan, attractions like Universal Orlando’s VelociCoaster, themed to the Jurassic World franchise, have me enamored and craving to ride again. Now, I can easily say that Ice Breaker has joined the rankings of making my life flash before my eyes as my body feels like it is being repeatedly flung from my seat. At points, it felt that keeping your hands in the air was nearly impossible as Guests are jolted up and down in their secure seats — it feels like you are riding a wild bull, but luckily the ride is extremely smooth so the constant twists and jolts cause no pain.

SeaWorld Orlando describes the attraction as:

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

The ride will officially open on February 18 to the public, although Annual Pass previews begin this weekend!

Would you be interested in riding Ice Breaker? Let us know in the comments below!