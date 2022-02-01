Theme Park Mogul Sets Multi-Billion Dollar Offer to Purchase 17 Parks From Cedar Fair

If you are a theme park fanatic, there are likely a handful of theme parks and companies that you know of to produce world-class thrills, and a fantastic theme park experience. Disney and Universal are, of course, two of the major players in the theme park industry with parks within Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland Resort, leaving Guests fluttered with magic. On the other hand, Universal Orlando Resort has stunned Guests with its amazing ride technology and thrilling creations such as Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which only continues with Universal Japan, Universal Hollywood, Universal Beijing, and more.

That being said, companies like SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Cedar Fair, and Six Flags are all major theme park moguls that create local theme parks across the globe that have the ability to pull in a massive tourist crowd at the same time. In Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove play a huge role in the theme park dynamic of the city, pulling Guests into the water-themed Park each day. SeaWorld also has a Park in San Antonio, and is joined with Busch Gardens Parks worldwide. Perhaps, it may be expanding again.

Bloomberg has reported that SeaWorld has put in a bid at $3.4 billion to take over Cedar Fair.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has offered to buy amusement park owner Cedar Fair for around $3.4 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. SeaWorld made a bid of about $60 per unit in cash for Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The companies are working with advisers on the proposal, the people said. Related: Ex-SeaWorld Dolphin Trainer Speaks Out On Animal Abuse Backlash

It seems that deliberations are underway, but we are not yet sure if it will amount to an actual sale. SeaWorld suffered a blow in 2013 when the Blackfish documentary accused the theme park of harming killer whales but has since begun to recover from the negative PR image. When it comes to animal cruelty, we have recently reported about an ongoing conversation regarding some of the critters at Knott’s Berry Farm. Read more on that here.

This sale could be interesting as it would allow one company to control Sea World, Busch Gardens, and all of the 13 Cedar Fair parks worldwide, which would make them a much bigger player in the theme park industry. This would give them ownership of popular Parks such as Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Canada’s Wonderland, California’s Great America, Carowinds, Kings Island, and more.

For now, we will have to wait and see if the deal goes through between SeaWorld and Cedar Fair.

What do you think about this possible merger? Would you like to see more Cedar Fair Parks erected?

