First, they aren’t really gangs at all. The Disneyland Gangs are more like Social Clubs of Disney fans that group together based on interests, attraction loves, or locale. Let’s break down who the Disneyland Gangs are, how to spot them, and if you feel so inclined, how you can join these Disneyland Social Clubs!

What Are The Disneyland Gangs?

Like we said before – they’re not really gangs. But outsiders, or those unfamiliar with them, may perceive them to be gangs, because of the very cool motorcycle-inspired vests, the close kinship of Disney fans, and large gatherings (or ride takeovers as some have noted). There are more than 200 Disneyland Social Clubs (as they prefer to be called), and they all have different likes, personalities, and “mascots.” The Social Clubs can be large families, groups of close friends, or huge 100-200 person clubs that meet up to hang out at the Disney Theme Parks.

Vice carried a story talking about the Disney “Punks of Magic Kingdom” story. While there are rumors of misbehavior, clubs like Main Street Elite and Neverlanders think of the Parks as home and will go to lengths to talk to Cast Members about their day and to notify them if they see rules being broken. Disney Spokesperson Kevin Rafferty went on the record about the groups, saying, “We are fortunate to have Guests who share such a strong affinity for Disneyland Resort.”

In the comments section of [an] OC Weekly story, a reader claiming to be a former Disneyland cast member defended the groups as well. “Many of these social club goers were the nicest guests I ever had interactions with,” the commenter wrote. “[They] always made a point to stop and say hello to ask how my shift was going so far, or to just talk about anything Disney. Yes, their ‘look’ is unconventional for Disneyland, but their love of Disneyland is their best quality.”

After researching, we found the founders of the first Social Club may have been The Neverlanders. They were the first real group with social-club-style identity. After that came The Hitchhikers and the Main Street Elite. From there, many similar groups spawned until we get to the incredible numbers present today in the Disney Parks.

Different Social Clubs have different rules regarding dues, vest patches, membership locations and even Annual Passes. Find a club that speaks to you, and reach out to them!

List of Disneyland Social Clubs

There are probably more Disneyland Gangs or Disneyland Social Club groups than meets the eye. This amazingly updated list “of alphabetical, somewhat accurate, ever-changing list of social clubs” comes from the Social Clubs of Disney website, and was last updated in 2020. There are many other clubs that have been disbanded or have not been heard from in a few years and have therefore been marked inactive as far as social clubs go.

Below, you will find both Disneyland anchored social clubs (Like the White Rabbits Social Club) and Walt Disney World Resort fan clubs, with some going bicoastal in an effort to really enjoy the US theme parks.

100 Acre Hunnys SC

1313 Legion SC

2nd Star Flyers SC

33rd Alley Cats SC

626 Locos SC

626 Ohana Crew SC

A113 Pin Traders

Acme Squad SC

Adventurers SC

Adventurers SC, The

Agents of Hydra SC

Alley Cats SC, The

Andy’s Misfits SC

Asgardians Of The Castle

Aviators SC, The

Bad Apples DC, The

Bad Apples SC

Bangarang Babes SC, The

Bare Necessities SC

Batuu Bandits SC

Beast Brigade SC

Belles Book Club SC

Big Bad Wolves SC, The

Black Fleet Council

Briar Patch Kids

Brutal Horsemen SC, The

BucketHeads SC

Carsland Cruisers

Chernabog’s Lost Souls SC

Children of Thanos

Class of 55 SC

Cloud City Crew SC

Club 55 SC

Coco’s Compadres Social Club

Coco’s Locos SC

Come on Guys, Here We Go! SC

Dark Side Elite

Dark Side SC, The

Darth Maulers SC

Davy Jones Walkers

Dead Men Crew

Death X Star Zombies

Descenders SC, The

Desert Disneylanders SC

Diciples of the Force

Disney Bad Kid Club

Disney Candlelights SC

Disney Flyers SC

Disney Haunters SC

Disney Nerd Clique

Disney Punks SC

Disney Resort Imbeciles

Disney Social Club 23

Disney Thieves SC

Disney World Elites

Disney: Once Upon A Time Club

Disneyland Day of The Dead SC

Disneyland Guardians

Disneyland’s Rug-A-Billies

Disney’s Death Eaters SC

Disney’s Forbidden Eye SC

Disney’s Low n Slow SC

Disney’s Time Lords SC

Disney’s Villains SC

Dole Whip Boyz SC

Duck Side SC, The

Emily’s Avengers SC

Eticket Riders SC

Fairy Godmothers SC, The

Figment’s Imagineers SC

First Order Disney

Flynn’s Riders SC So Cal

Forces Of The Fett, The

Fountains of Color SC

Fred’s Angels Disney SC

Frozen Few SC

Frozen Royalty SC

Gaston’s Hoptomists

Gatekeepers Of Fantasyland SC

Ghastly Ones SC, The

Ghost Riders SC

Golden Skulls Social Crew

Goof Troop’s SC

Gracey Mansion Caretakers SC

Grape Soda Pin Club

Grizzly River Runners SC

Grumpy Raiders SC

Happy Haunters SC

Haunted Mansion Ghost Keepers SC

Haunted Mortals SC

Haunted Pirates SC, The

HelaRaisers SC

Hidden Mickeys SC

Hocus Pocus SC

Hollywood Soda Jerks SC

House of Mouse SC

Ink ‘N’ Paint SC, The

Inside Outsiders SC, The

Jawa Death Squad

Jedi Masters SC, The

Jessica Rabbit’s Gentleman’s Club

Jolly Pirates SC, The

Jolly Wrenches SC

Jungle Cruisers SC

Keyblade Masters SC

Kingdom Crew SC

Kingdom Seekers SC

Knights of Mandalor SC

Leia’s Lady Legacies SC

Leia’s Lil Lady Legacies SC

Lion King’s SC

Loki’s Army SC

Lonesome Ghosts SC, The

Looking Glass SC, The

Lord Palpatines Elite SC

Los Caballeros De Disneyland SC

Los Poco Locos SC

Lost Boys SC, The

Lost Skippers of Disneyland SC

Lucky Crickets SC, The

Mad T Zombies SC

Made Ya Look SC

Mado Elites SC

Magic Kings SC

Main Attraction SC, The

Main St Mistfits SC, The

Main Street Elite SC

Main Street Maraunders SC

Main Street Mistfits SC

Main Street Pachyderms

Maleficent’s Minions SC

Man Cubs Disneyland

Mandos Batuu West SC

Mansion Militia SC

Mansion Mutts SC

Maroon Toons SC

Matterhorn Mountain Climbers

Mermaids and Mermen SC, The

Mice With Attitude SC (MWA)

Mice With Wings SC

Mickey Mulisha SC

Mickey’s Dreamers SC

Mickey’s Experiments SC

Mickey’s Fun Wheelers SC

Mickey’s Heartless SC

Mickey’s Kruegers SC

Mickey’s Little Monsters SC

Mickey’s Marvels

Mickey’s Misfits

Mickey’s Pink Ladies

Mickey’s Raiders SC

Mickey’s Tripods SC

Minnie’s Glam Squad SC

Misfits Of Olympus

Mondo Elites SC

Monorailers SC, The

Mouseketeers From Mars SC

Move Along Crew

Mozzketeers SC, The

Mr. Toads Wild Riders SC

MU Scare Club

Muppets of Mayhem SC

Murphy’s Outlaws

Neverland Ghosts SC

Neverland Mermaids SC

Neverland Mistfits SC

Neverlanders SC, The

Night Howlers SC

Nightmare Crew SOCAL SC

Ohana Adventurers SC

Ohana TCB Crew

Once Upon a Timers SC

Oo-De-Lally Outlaws

Oogie Boogie’s Dice Rollers SC

Order 66 Social Club

Oswald Oddballs SC

Other Side Souls SC, The

Parkhoppers SC

Pesadillas De La Muerte SC

Pete’s Classic Racers

Pirate Lords SC

Plaid Vest Mafia

Point Break SC

Poor Unfortunate Souls SC

Port Royals SC, The

Princess Moana’s Royal Court SC

Privateers SC

Rapunzel’s Ruffians

Rebel Spirits SC

Rebels of Radiator Springs SC

Red Knights SC, The

Robin Hoods Of Disney SC

Rogue Squadron SC

Royal Cardsmen, The

RVM RVNNXRS

Sally’s Apprentices SC

Sam Traders SC

Savage Vixens SC

Scar’s Army SC

Scary Teddy Crew SC

Schweitzer Falls Skippers SC, The

Secrets of the Wings SC

Shadow Crew SC, The

Shadowland Hyenas

Sid’s Toys SC

Silly Symphonies SC

Single Rider, The

Single Riders SC

Sith 182 SC

Skull Rock

Small World Travelers SC

Snake Eyes

Snow Whites Poison Brigade SC

Solo Squad SC

Sons of Anakin SC, The

Sons of Mickey SC

Sons of Tortuga SC

Sparrow Reapers SC

Star Gazers SC, The

Steamboat Outlawz SC

Stitch Shenanigans SC

Stitch’s Surfers

Straight Out Of Disney SC

Street Rats SC

Suited For Disney SC

Tattooed Ladies and Gentlemen of Adventureland SC, The

Team Dynamite Goat

Tigger Army SC

Tigger Tips

Tightrope Tootsies / Dynamite Dudes

Tiki Ohana SC

Tomorrowland Ravagers SC

Toon Patrol SC, The

Toon Squad

Toontown Fight Club

Toontown Terrors

Totally Scrooged

Trader Sam’s Tribe SC

Trainhoppers Lilly Belles SC

Trainhoppers SC

Tron City Guardians

Troopers of Wonderland SC

Tweedles SC, The

Un Poco Loco Social Club

Villain’s Most Wanted

Vinyl Freaks SC

Voodoo Crew SC

Waltineer, The

Walt’s Bombshells SC

Walt’s Death Squad

Walt’s Doom Crew

Walt’s Memories

Walt’s Most Wanted SC

Walt’s Wanted SC

Wayfinders SC, The

We Are Groot SC

Weary Travelers SC, The

Were All Mad Here SC

West Wing Wanderers

White Rabbits SC, The

Wonderland Asylum SC

Wonderlanders SC

Young Ones SC, The

Wreckers The

Looking for a more Disney World Social Club instead? There are a few groups out there that frequent both coasts, and some that focus on Florida, including the Adventurers Social Club. They bill themselves as a Walt Disney World Resort club “based on Walt’s values and spreading magic all around the world.” It was founded in May 2016, and can be found on Instagram.

The Bangarang Babe group also look to frequent WDW, though their home base is Southern California and Disneyland. Check out their social media and fall in love with their style, “the sparkliest, most colorful, most faaaaabulous SC [social club] in Disneyland! Established 4/2014.”

How to Join the Disneyland Social Clubs

This is where the Disney Social Clubs might behave like a motorcycle gang. The groups are typically close-knit, even if their size is large, and they want to get to know you! After sending a message (like a DM on Instagram), the group may ask you questions, and label you as a “prospect.” This means you are a “prospective member” of the group and may go through a trial period. Social Clubs of Disney explains this process further:

Disney Social Clubs are a well established community of Disney loving people, and we pretty much guarantee that if you look, you’ll find a club you want to join. Use these patches as your jumping off point, when you see one you like, click on it and check out that Club’s information. Every club has different rules, guidelines, and way that they’re run, so it’s easy to find one that has interests similar to yours. Then all you have to do is reach out, and meet up.

Prospecting is an incredibly important part of the SC community. Clubs respect people who take the time and make the effort to find a club that they fit into. Unfortunately most people don’t want to take the time to get know the clubs. They just want a patch. They see themselves in the park, wearing a patch that looks cool, and don’t understand that this is a true community, and that the best way to get the respect of the community is to get in line, wait your turn, and earn your place. You earn your patch, you earn respect.

After learning about the Social Club of Disney, are you interested in joining one? Leave us a comment below with what Disney Social Club meets your style!