Hidden Mickeys can be found in so many places throughout Walt Disney World.

Sometimes they’re etched inconspicuously into the patterns of carpet, curtains, or wallpaper designs. Other times they are discretely placed in the backdrop of a painting or some other piece of original artwork.

The tradition of finding Hidden Mickeys has a long history that began at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. When Disney World opened in Orlando, Florida, the tradition continued. Since then, many other Disney Park and Resort locations worldwide have followed along with the Hidden Mickey incorporations. Still, the very best Hidden Mickeys of all can arguably be found on location throughout Disney World theme parks, hotels, and other venues.

Some Hidden Mickeys are relatively easy to pick out. Others, though, require the keenest powers of observation and can be understandably easy to miss. Here at Inside the Magic, we’re sharing some of our favorite Hidden Mickeys in Disney World theme parks that can be easy to miss if you don’t know where to look!

Haunted Mansion Plates

One of my favorite Hidden Mickeys in Magic Kingdom Park can be unassumingly found within the Haunted Mansion attraction. While riding along in your Doom Buggy, you’ll eventually pass through a ballroom scene full of spirits waltzing, dueling, and “living it up” the dead way, so to speak. Just be sure to glance over to the large table set for a party, and you will notice the plates arranged in that familiar Mickey Mouse shape we all know and love.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Gears

This longtime roller coaster, based in the Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, also boasts a rather unassuming Hidden Mickey callout. In this case, it comes in the form of three rusty gear shifts lying on the grass.

PeopleMover Belt Buckle

The Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover can be a relaxing ride, offering you a chance to sit back, take in the sights, and fine-tune your keen powers of observation. One of the greatest tests you can give yourself to demonstrate the latter concept is to focus on that futuristic woman near the end of the ride—the one on the right getting her hair done. Take a good look at her belt buckle, and you may just spot a Hidden Mickey.

The Flamingo’s Domain

The permanent residents at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park all live the good life. But did you ever get a good look at the flamingo island you pass by while riding along Kilimanjaro Safaris? It actually takes the shape of a massive Mickey Mouse head and ears setup. It is one of the largest Hidden Mickeys visible to Guests at Disney World.

Other large Hidden Mickeys can only be seen aerially. These include Expedition Everest when seen looking down from the sky or that property-based 20-acre Solar Farm done in the likeness of a vast Mickey Mouse shape.

Soarin’ Balloons

Because I love Soarin’ Around the World in EPCOT, I also love that scene featuring what is perhaps one of the most discrete Hidden Mickeys of all. It comes during the flyby over Monument Valley featuring hot air balloons. If you focus your attention on the right side, you will observe three distinct hot air balloons coming together to form a fleeting Hidden Mickey.

Living with the Land Lettuce

Another favorite attraction of mine, also on location within the Land Pavilion in EPCOT, is none other than Living with the Land. And again, there is a particularly excellent Hidden Mickey hindrance to take note of here as well. It comes in the form of a sizable hydroponic setup for lettuce. Here. the different colors are placed accordingly to form none other than a Hidden Mickey likeness.

Mexico Pavilion

The Mexico Pavilion, in EPCOT’s World Showcase, boasts at least two of my favorite Hidden Mickeys. The more obvious of the two can be spotted toward the end of the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros while looking at the drums to the right of the small “Viva Donald” boat. The more unique one, however, can only be seen sometimes from San Angel Inn Restaurante. For those who are familiar with the smoking volcano in the distance, pay attention to the changing smoke flow. At times you can make out the classic Mickey Mouse formation.

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

As far as Hidden Mickeys go, there are actually quite a few hindered in this Hollywood Studios attraction alone. From a stain in the boiler room to sheet music in the library, you can take your pick from many examples. But my personal favorite is the actual Mickey Mouse plush you can see the little girl in the vintage video clip holding. It’s subtle yet more overt in the sense that it is one of the fewer times when you see a complete Mickey Mouse rather than the familiar head/ears silhouette.

Under the Sea Mickeys

We all know Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid is an attraction based on Disney’s The Little Mermaid. But many fail to realize it hosts two very unconventional Hidden Mickeys. The first can be found in the rocks by the pond near the ride’s exit. Look hard, and you can see the rocks forming a Hidden Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse likeness—steering wheel and all!

The second Hidden Mickey is arguably the most unique in all of Disney World. Furthermore, you can only see it one day a year. And that date just happens to be on Mickey’s birthday. It comes in the form of sunlight, positioned at such an angle with distance and location all figured in accordingly. The result is a temporal sunlight Mickey shape. You can see it in the ride’s skylight exclusively on November 18.

We haven’t even begun to scrape the surface of recounting all of the Hidden Mickeys throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Do you have a favorite Hidden Mickey you feel we ought to add to the list? Let us know in the comments.