Two Disney Attractions Close Due to Possible Fire In Magic Kingdom

Earlier this afternoon there were reports that a possible fire had broken out in the Magic Kingdom, specifically in the Tomorrowland section of the Park. A fire alarm was activated and Guests were evacuated off of Space Mountain and the Tomorrowland People Mover, both of which were forced to close until the situation was resolved. The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded and made their way toward the Space Mountain building.

Theme Park reporter Gotto Go Orlando (@GottoGoOrlando) tweeted out the information regarding the potential fire. See the tweet from them below:

Space Mountain & The PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom are both currently closed A fire alarm was activated, with Guests evacuated by Cast Members The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to an unknown incident at Space Mountain around 3:45 p.m. No official word from Disney yet! pic.twitter.com/JI3KPzr0ME — Gotta Go Orlando 🍊 (@GottaGoOrlando) February 7, 2022

Digital Journalist for Spectrum News 13 Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), tweeted out more information, saying there was no actual fire on Walt Disney World property.

In regards to the Space Mountain and PeopleMover closure. Reedy Creek Fire Department did respond to the area, but the department spokesperson says there was no fire. — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 7, 2022

This is not the first time we have covered a potential fire outbreak in the Magic Kingdom. Just this past December firefighters responded to a small fire at Walt Disney World, pulling their trucks right up into Main Street U.S.A.

