Popular Disney Parks Cavalcade Reportedly Retiring Next Week

When Walt Disney World reopened its theme parks to the public after the temporary closure last summer, it also brought several changes to the parks so they could operate as safely as possible during the pandemic. One of those changes was replacing parades with pop-up cavalcades to help alleviate crowds.

These cavalcades became the new norm, and even a fan-favorite experience. In fact, Walt Disney World recently phased out the “pop-up” aspect as My Disney Experience now lists times for select cavalcades.

Now, however, it seems that one of these cavalcades will be retired.

However, the fan-favorite cavalcade, Mickey and Friends Motorcade, will be coming to an end as it will reportedly be retired next week.

The Mickey and Friends Motorcade takes place multiple times per day and features some of our favorite Disney friends including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Chip and Dale as they parade down Hollywood Boulevard to the iconic song “Nothing Can Stop Us Now,” which is featured in the latest Disney Parks attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

But now that Mickey is retuning to Red Carpet Dreams for his normal meet and greet, it seems this cavalcade will come to an end. Chip and Dale, Goofy, Max, Donald and Daisy can also be seen at pop-up sightings around Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Walt Disney World website still lists times for the Mickey and Friends Motorcade despite these rumors. Inside the Magic has reached out to Disney for comment but have yet to hear back.

Are you upset to see Disney retire this cavalcade? Let us know in the comments below.