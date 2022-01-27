Disney’s Largest Character Cavalcade EVER Will Begin February

A new cavalcade is coming your way! Join us along the parade route—from Frontierland through Liberty Square down Main Street, U.S.A—as an exciting line up of Characters embark on a journey through park.

In fact, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will feature the most characters of any cavalcade to date, including:

Nick and Judy from Zootopia

Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book

José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros

Miguel from Coco

Merida from Brave

Moana from Moana

The Incredibles

Plus, so many more!!

Don’t miss this chance to see some of your Disney favorites in action! This cavalcade will be appearing multiple times throughout the day at Magic Kingdom Park. Check your My Disney Experience app for showtimes.