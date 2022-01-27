Disney’s Largest Character Cavalcade EVER Will Begin February

A major Walt Disney World Resort character experience is coming to Magic Kingdom.
Disney Parks announced today that the Disney Adventure Character Cavalcade will begin on February 11 at Magic Kingdom. The Cavalcade will include the most characters ever with the likes Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book, José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, Miguel from Coco, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and so many more making their way around the Park!
Disney Parks Blog previously announced:
Disney’s official description of the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade reads:
Sing and Dance with Friends
A new cavalcade is coming your way! Join us along the parade route—from Frontierland through Liberty Square down Main Street, U.S.A—as an exciting line up of Characters embark on a journey through park.
In fact, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will feature the most characters of any cavalcade to date, including:
- Nick and Judy from Zootopia
- Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book
- José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros
- Miguel from Coco
- Merida from Brave
- Moana from Moana
- The Incredibles
Plus, so many more!!
Don’t miss this chance to see some of your Disney favorites in action! This cavalcade will be appearing multiple times throughout the day at Magic Kingdom Park. Check your My Disney Experience app for showtimes.
Are you excited for the Disney Adventure Character Cavalcade?
