The Smithsonian Museum Wants Your Disney Family Photos

Have you ever wanted to be a part of history? Well, the National Museum of American History has an offer you can’t refuse!

Everyone knows that a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland can provide magical memories that will last forever. But what if there was a way for those pictures you took to be preserved and last literally forever. From thrilling rides like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest to world-class entertainment, shows, and dining, the Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the best places to spend as a family.

If you have ever wanted themes memories in the form of pictures to be preserved and actually be a part of American History, a new government program allows certain Disney Guests to do just that.

According to a new program from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, the museum is looking for volunteers to offer up family photos of the Disney Parks and Resorts. See what they have to say below:

Have you ever been to Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Did you pose for a picture in front of Sleeping Beauty or Cinderella Castle? Maybe take a selfie eating an iconic Mickey Premium Bar or getting an autograph from a famous character? If so, we want you to share your photos with us! Our team at the National Museum of American History is working on a future project, and we’re looking for images that capture your experiences as guests at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. If you submit a photo and/or story, they might appear in the museum! What we’re asking for: Photos of you, your friends, and your families at Disneyland or Walt Disney World and the story of what the photograph and visit mean to you. When was the visit, and with whom? What feelings did it evoke for you? We want to see photographs that show Disney Parks as you experienced them: posing with characters, kids worn out and sleeping, families, couples, individuals, people of all abilities, ethnicities, ages, on rides, eating together, looking at maps—everyday stuff! All decades and time periods, especially as Disney Parks change and evolve over time. We love candid and posed, even fingers on the lens are A-OK. We can crop photos for composition, so don’t hold back on blurry or double-exposed photos.

The website instructs willing volunteers to send their photos to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu with a few sentences about the photo and your Disney Park story along with your name. This is a great opportunity to not only preserve your family photos of the Disney Parks but your pictures could actually end up in the Smithsonian itself!

Do you have any pictures you would like to send off to the National Museum of American History? Let us know in the comments below.

