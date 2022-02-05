Group Breaks Into Disney and Makes a Run for It

Disneyland Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences on earth.

Guests who visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are treated to hours of happiness as they enjoy attractions like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain (currently closed for refurbishment), Peter Pan’s Flight, Indiana Jones Adventure, Jungle Cruise, Roger Rabbit’s Toon Spin, Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and many more.

These attractions are available for Guests who purchase a ticket, but recently a wild video shows a group trying to bypass that initial step.

TikTok user @themeparkmom shared a story from Disneyland Resort recently where a group broke into Disneyland Park through the exit turnstiles and attempted to make a run for it down Main Street, U.S.A. Of course, this didn’t end well.

She shared that after running through the exit, they were surrounded and caught around 30 minutes later by Disneyland Security and the group was escorted out of the Disney Park. She later updated the video to share that a portion of the group, the children that are seen in the video, were not a part of those who broke in.

While there has been no confirmation from Disney, breaking into a Disneyland Park or Disney World Park could result in a lifetime ban and potentially even an arrest for trespassing.

Disneyland has an entire list of Park rules and regulations that can be found on its website.

Have you ever seen something like this happen at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!