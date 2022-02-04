John Stamos’s Wife Made Him Wear Matching Costumes On Recent Disney Visit

John Stamos (Big Shot, Full House, Fuller House) is not only known for his wide variety of acting roles, but for his love and passion for Disney and the Disney Parks. Stamos tends to visit Walt Disney World and Disneyland on a frequent basis, even Disney-bounding with his wife, Caitlin McHugh.

On a recent visit to Disneyland, Stamos and McHugh attended Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite to celebrate their anniversary.

Stamos took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to his wife, explaining not only how they first met, but how they celebrated their recent anniversary.

The Full House actor shared that although some couples meet through work or through friends, he met McHugh while filming Law & Order: SVU. “I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom,” Stamos writes. “I already had 47 children, but wanted one more. It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I’ve never been happier!”

The Big Shot actor continued to explain how the couple went to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite to celebrate their anniversary, and how McHugh “made” him dress as Stitch. He then proceeded to write, “Happy wife, happy life!”

Stamos writes in full:

Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more. It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I’ve never been happier! Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin. This is us at #sweetheartsnight @Disneyland couple days ago- we had a magical night. Even though she made me dress as Stitch to her Angel. Happy wife, happy life! #disneyafterdark

Happy anniversary to John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh!

