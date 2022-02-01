Fan-Favorite Character Experience Coming to Special Disneyland Event

A beloved event makes its way back to Disneyland Resort beginning tonight!

Disney previously announced the return of its Disneyland After Dark events, which includes Sweethearts’ Nite, Villains Nite, and Star Wars Nite.

The events were so popular that the Disneyland site crashed when tickets were made available for purchasing and Sweethearts’ Nite, which will kickoff the Disneyland After Dark series beginning tonight and has five dates — February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14, 2022, at Disneyland Park– has already been sold out for over a month.

While many Guests were not able to purchase tickets for the After Dark event, those who were are in for a special treat.

The event includes many exciting opportunities for Guests including early admission to Disneyland Park beginning at 5:00 p.m., Firework extravaganza, DJ dance party, scrumptious eats, After-hours access to attractions, sweet keepsakes, and many fun character experiences.

Today, Disney announced the character encounters and photo opportunities that will be available during the event. Here’s a look at those character experiences and their location, according to the Disneyland Resort app.

Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecaller

Mary Poppins and Bert

New Orleans Square

Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen

Bernard and Miss Bianca

Fantasyland

Snow White and The Prince

Belle and The Beast

Gaston

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip

Tomorrowland

Milo Thatch and Kida

Stitch and Angel

Critter Country

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde

Offer and event elements are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice. A valid special event ticket Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite is required.

Disneyland Resort’s official description of Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite reads:

L’Amour Is in the Air

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at an after-hours bash bursting with heartfelt fun!This February, Disneyland Park will host Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite during 5 separately ticketed evening events. Each event will grant Guests, of all ages, special after-hours park access to dancing, Character experiences, photo opportunities, entertainment, event-themed menu selections, attractions and more.Availability is limited, so hurry and choose from 5 exciting nights—February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14, 2022. It’s the perfect way to show your sweethearts how special they are in true Disney fashion!

