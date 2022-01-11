Disney Site Crashes as Guests Flood Special Event Tickets

Disneyland Resort is bringing back Disneyland After Hours events in 2022 with an excitingly strong line up. As we have discussed, Sweetheart’s Nite, Villain’s Nite, and Star Wars Nite will all be available this year on select dates.

Today, both Villains Nite, and Star Wars Nite tickets have gone on sale for the event, but it seems that the Disneyland website is having some technical issues. When looking to book a ticket to Star Wars Nite, we were told that:

“The queue has been temporarily paused as we are unable to sell more tickets. When we can do so, the queue will reopen.”

After waiting on the site, the screen automatically shut down, kicking us out of our queue and place in line. Luckily, it seems that the site may be running once again, however, wait times are being projected at over an hour to purchase tickets. Even after waiting 45 minutes, the wait time has yet to change. This is not uncommon when it comes to special event tickets for Disneyland in terms of high demand, but it seems that the virtual queue window is continuing to face similar issues we have seen in the past where a crash will occur due to an increased number of users.

Here is the official description for Sweetheart’s Nite:

L’Amour Is in the Air Celebrate Valentine’s Day at an after-hours bash bursting with heartfelt fun! This February, Disneyland Park will host Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite during 5 separately ticketed evening events. Each event will grant Guests, of all ages, special after-hours park access to dancing, Character experiences, photo opportunities, entertainment, event-themed menu selections, attractions and more. Availability is limited, so hurry and choose from 5 exciting nights—February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14, 2022. It’s the perfect way to show your sweethearts how special they are in true Disney fashion!

And all of the highlights of that specific event:

Early AdmissionEnjoy admission to Disneyland Park beginning at 5:00 PM, no theme park reservation required. Fireworks Extravaganza

Watch love light up the night with a pyrotechnical spectacle sure to make you swoon! Dancing, Music and Amore

Get in the groove with live music or boogie down at our DJ dance party. Character Experiences

Let the lovefest begin—see some of Disney’s most darling couples. Strike a Pose

Say “Sweethearts!” as Disney PhotoPass photographers snap pics by romantic scenes from Disney films, including Lady and the Tramp and The Little Mermaid. Scrumptious Eats

Nibble the night away—purchase unique dining experiences and event night-only sweet and savory menu options at select Disneyland Park locations. After-Hours Access to Attractions

Enjoy some of the park’s classic attractions throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times. Sweet Keepsakes

Receive a commemorative credential and guide map as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party. (Credentials and maps are limited to one per ticketed person.) Scan your event admission ticket into the Disneyland app to access Disney PhotoPass digital photos captured during the event. Photos can be downloaded from your Disney account as often as desired, for 45 days after initial capture. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy. Online registration required. Disney PhotoPass photos must be linked to your Disney account to be downloaded. Dress Your Magical BestStep out in style—take cues from your fave Disney duo for flirty, purty and downright adorable outfits! (See Costume Guidelines below.) Villains Nite tickets are starting at $119.00 and the event is described as: A Wonderfully Wicked Night Unleash your inner villain at a deliciously sinister soiree bursting with rad-to-the-bone fun! This March, Disney California Adventure Park will host Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite. The 2 separately ticketed evening events grant Guests, of all ages, special after-hours park access to dancing, Character experiences, photo opportunities, entertainment, event-themed menu selections, attractions, commemorative keepsakes and more. Availability is limited, so mark your calendars, dust off those enchanted brooms and practice y’er cackles! The event will include the following: Early Admission

Enjoy early admission to Disney California Adventure Park beginning at 5:00 PM, no theme park reservation required. The Cauldron

Watch the “all-star” outlaws sing and dance their way through this riff-raff-lovin’ revue! The Underworld Dance Party

Get down with your diabolical self in the underworld! Cast a spell by conjuring your smoothest grooves, then bust a move at DJ dance parties throughout the park. Character Experiences

Strike a pose with some of Disney’s famously nefarious fiends—or their henchmen—at special photo spots around the park. Mirror, Mirror

Show’em who’s fairest of them all! Mug it up for Disney PhotoPass photographers amidst scenes depicting popular villain lairs and thrones. Now SING!

Do, re, sea? Find your voice and sing along, but beware of eerily enchanted seashells! Themed Eats

Nosh the night away on delightfully decadent menu options at select Disney California Adventure Park locations. After-Hours Access to Attractions

Ride some of the park’s classic attractions throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times. Evil Keepsakes

Receive a commemorative credential and guide map as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party*. (Credentials and maps are limited to one per ticketed person.) *Scan your event admission ticket into the Disneyland app to access Disney PhotoPass digital photos captured during the event. Photos can be downloaded from your Disney account as often as desired, for 45 days after initial capture. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy. Online registration required. Disney PhotoPass photos must be linked to your Disney account to be downloaded. Dress to Impress

Summon your inner scoundrel—dare to deck yourself out in garb inspired by Disney Villains! (See Costume Guidelines below.) Star Wars Nite will is described as: The Resistance Needs You Travel from Tomorrowland to Batuu and back as lands and “planets” converge for an otherworldly adventure like none other! This May, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, 3 separately ticketed after-hours events, will grant Guests of all ages special access to Disneyland Park—including Character experiences, fireworks, photo opportunities, dancing, event-themed menu selections, entertainment—including March of the First Order featuring Captain Phasma, Star Wars-themed merchandise, attractions, commemorative keepsakes, décor and more. Availability is limited—don’t miss this opportunity to be immersed in a Star Wars experience you’ll never forget! The Disneyland After Dark event will include: Early Admission

Enjoy Disneyland Park admission beginning at 6:00 PM, no theme park reservation required. Star Wars Fireworks Spectacular

Fan of the dark side or the light side? Watch an amazing pyrotechnical spectacle illuminate the skies! Character Experiences

Enjoy sightings of beloved Star Wars Characters throughout the evening. Galactic Dance Party

Bust a move at an epic event sure to make Star Wars history! Strike a Pose

Let Disney PhotoPass photographers capture shots—and incredible memories—against event-themed backdrops. After-Hours Access to Attractions

Ride some of the park’s most unforgettable Star Wars-themed attractions—including Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (subject to availability, which may vary and is not guaranteed) throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times. Themed Eats

Gobble goodies that are out of this galaxy—purchase unique dining experiences with sweet and savory menu options at select Disneyland Park locations. Themed Merchandise

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase Star Wars-themed items, while supplies last. Commemorative Keepsakes

Receive a souvenir credential and event guide as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party*. (Credentials and guides are limited to one per ticketed person.) *Scan your event admission ticket into the Disneyland app to access Disney PhotoPass digital photos captured during the event. Photos can be downloaded from your Disney account as often as desired, for 45 days after initial capture. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy. Online registration required. Disney PhotoPass photos must be linked to your Disney account to be downloaded. Inspired Attire

Dust off those lightsabers! Dress up as your favorite Star Wars character. (See Costume Guidelines below.) If you are looking to purchase tickets to any event, click here fast! What do you think of Disneyland bringing back Disneyland After Dark?

