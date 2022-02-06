Guest Undergoes Medical Procedures To Afford Monthly Disney Trips

When planning a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, one of the biggest hurdles to overcome is budgeting correctly. No one can deny a trip to the Disney Parks and Resorts has become increasingly more expensive over the years, especially since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic started back in 2020.

Prices have gone up, food portions have gone down and a costly system has been put in place in order to help Guests navigate the sometimes-outrageous wait times. To help afford a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, there are many methods to saving money. Guests can choose to pack their own lunch, stay off-property, and cut down on their Mickey Bar purchases. But none truly compare to undergoing a medical procedure in order to visit Walt Disney World.

A recent video posted to TikTok by @diswitchliz detailed their rather interesting method of making some extra cash. See the full video below:

When your New Years resolution involves Starbucks, rides, characters and hub grass #starbucks #disneyworld50 #disneyparks#disneyworld #wdw #distok #disneyprincess #disneytiktok#disneyadult #disney

In the comment section, many asked how they would be able to afford monthly trips to Walt Disney World, to which the Guest replied with their special method. User @cassidassity commented:

dang! and here I am setting my budget goals so I can get starbucks once a month 😂

To which @diswitchliz responded:

Hahaha😂 I actually donate plasma twice a week to pay for my Disney trips.I make around $700 a month off my plasma. My sessions are about an hour each. I donate plasma twice a week and I’m a deal dens member with frontier

Many in the comments commended the Guest for being so brave as to donate blood plasma for a trip to Disney. Though we have heard almost everything when it comes to saving money and budgeting for a Disney vacation, this is by far one of the more strange methods of saving up the money we have witnessed.

Would you be willing to donate plasma for a trip to Disney? Let us know in the comments below!

