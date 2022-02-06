Fan-Favorite Disney Ride Set to Reopen This Week After Lengthy Closure

The fan-favorite attraction, Splash Mountain, located in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has been temporarily closed as it is undergoing a lengthy refurbishment. The good news is that the fan-favorite ride will be reopening this week!

Splash Mountain has been closed to Disney World Guests since January 10, 2022, but according to the My Disney Experience app, it is expected to reopen this week! The fan-favorite ride has been undergoing a lengthy refurbishment, which many were speculating was related to the upcoming The Princess and the Frog retheme.

After a petition coincidentally made its rounds on the internet, Disney Parks announced last summer that the classic theme park attraction Splash Mountain — which opened in the late ’80s and early ’90s at the California and Florida theme parks — would be rethemed to the 2009 Disney Princess animated movie The Princess and the Frog. Again, this retheme will be taking place at both Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and Disneyland park in Disneyland Resort.

According to Disney, the soon-to-be attraction will pick up after the final kiss in The Princess and the Frog as Guests join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure “featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”

However, we want to note that Splash Mountain at Disney World has been closed temporarily for its annual refurbishment, meaning this closure is not related to The Princess and the Frog retheme.

Though Splash Mountain has been closed to Disney World Guests since January 10, 2022, the Magic Kingdom ride will reopen this week on February 11, 2022!

Please keep in mind that with all refurbishments reopening dates are subject to change. We highly recommend checking the My Disney Experience app or official Disney World website for the most up-to-date information.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Splash Mountain and The Princess and the Frog retheme, but for now, Splash Mountain will remain as is, and the current month-long closure is for annual refurbishment.

If you have never ridden the fan-favorite ride, the official Disney World description of Splash Mountain reads:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance

Are you happy to see Splash Mountain reopening this week after its month-long closure? Let us know in the comments below.

