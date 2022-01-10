Disney’s Splash Mountain Refurbishment Closure Begins Today

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they often tend to want to ride all of the attractions that they have seen in commercials, videos, and vlogs! Planning a Disney Vacation gets exciting because that is when Guests can decide what rides they think will be the best ride that they can tackle at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Haunted Mansion is a fun option for some spooks, Flight of Passage will have Guests soaring with the Na’vi, Micky and Minnie’s Runaway Railway brings the big cheese to life, Tower of Terror will have you dropping your plans, Soarin’ lets you see the world, and so much more! At Magic Kingdom, if Guests are looking to conquer the thrill challenge, they must complete all three mountains: Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain.

That being said, if you are visiting Magic Kingdom today through February 11, you will not be able to ride Splash Mountain! Each year, the water flume ride closes down for a refurbishment. This is to maintenance and service the attractions and the many animatronics that live within the ride. Although this closure is quite long, it is done during the cooler months of the year in which some Guests may not always want to get wet during.

Some were wondering if this closure had to do with the large retheme that is meant to take place on this attraction. Disney has not yet announced when either Disney World or Disneyland will be seeing the newly updated Princess and the Frog attraction, but we do know that it is being worked on by Imagineers at the moment in terms of the planning and story of the attraction. As there is a lot to change, it makes sense that Disney is doing all that they can behind the scenes so that the attraction’s big closure will hopefully not last too long.

For those who do not know, Disney is ridding multiple Splash Mountain attractions to erase the Song of the South presence in their parks, which have racial undertones to it. Instead, the ride will be rethemed to Princess and the Frog, which will match the ride quite perfectly. This current closure, however, will not bring any of these changes to the attraction. It may, however, be an opportunity for Imagineers to look around the ride and start to plan a more in-depth staging idea.

The official Disney World description reads:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance

What other Disney World attractions do you think need a retheme?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!