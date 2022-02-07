Another Disney Offering Sells Out Just Minutes After Being Made Available

With the intense demand supplied by Disney fans, it doesn’t take long for popular merchandise and offerings to sell out.

Just recently, we saw this unfold at Walt Disney World Resort when Guests reportedly waited in line up to seven hours for an exclusive Figment Popcorn Bucket as part of EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts. The popcorn bucket sold out in just a matter of days and we saw the item go on sale on eBay just hours after it became available in the Disney Park.

Now, yet another Disney offering has sold out, this time just minutes after it became available.

An exclusive set of Mickey and Friends First Edition character lenticular interactive NFT cards dropped on the app VeVe last week. There were individual cards of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck but they were gone essentially as soon as they were put up for sale.

For those who may not know, NFT stands for none-fungible-token, meaning the NFT you buy comes with essentially a receipt or proof that it belongs to you and you only. NFTs can really be anything digital like drawings and even music.

The description for these Mickey and Friends NFT collection interactive cards reads:

Featuring First Edition character lenticular interactive cards, we’re celebrating some of our favorite friends: Goofy, Pluto, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, and of course, Mickey Mouse! The faces of these cards, which were designed and hand-painted by Disney artists Morgane Keesling and Naty Kosloff, feature backgrounds dreamed up specially to fit this grand occasion. Each room is personalized to match every character, and lenticular technology allows you to get a closer look at the character on the card by viewing it from a new angle. Discover custom music for each character within the space, and flip the card over to see a special autograph. These cards will make a colorful and imaginative addition to your showroom!

Thousands of these NFT cards were made and they sold for $40 apiece. They have already made their way onto third-party sites, like eBay, and are listed for prices ranging from $640.00 to $4,125.00.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger recently spoke on a variety of topics, including the “extraordinary future” of NFTs.

“As long as that meaning can be essentially substantiated in a blockchain, I think you’re going to see an explosion of things being created, traded, collected in NFTs. NFT possibilities, they’re extraordinary.

Speaking of Mickey and friends, you can catch the new series, The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, on Disney+ debuting on February 18.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse spotlights the endearing, adventurous, and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse, Disney’s #1 star, and is geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages. It also stars all of his friends, including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Daisy Duck. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis, the Emmy Award-nominated composer of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts, also provides the music for this series. Philip Cohen is the series producer.

The new animation for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse was used on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort and the attraction is coming soon to Disneyland Resort in California.

