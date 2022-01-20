Football Hall of Famers and Super Bowl Winners to Visit Disney For Special Event

“I’m going to Disney World!” — the five sweet words that the Super Bowl MVP gets to yell after winning the biggest game in football, the Super Bowl. And it’s almost that time of year once again as the NFL is currently hosting its playoff season with Super Bowl LVI scheduled to air on Sunday, February 13.

As we quickly approach Super Bowl LVI, the Disney Parks are getting sports fans excited as Disneyland just announced a variety of events happening leading up to the big game — including Hall of Famers and past Super Bowl champions visiting the theme park!

Beginning on Wednesday, February 9 and running through Super Bowl LVI on February 13, Disneyland Resort will be hosting multiple experiences, perfect for sports fans.

Disney California Adventure park and Downtown Disney District have a football-filled line-up, including appearances from some favorite sports personalities! Disney Parks Blog shared:

Football fans, gear up for a week of magic as ESPN touches down at Disneyland Resort for Super Bowl LVI, with productions originating from Disney California Adventure park beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 13. Downtown Disney District will offer a fan experience Thursday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 13. With “Postseason NFL Countdown,” “NFL Live,” and “SportsCenter” segments, “NFL Matchup,” an “ESPN Deportes” presence, and more, fans at home will receive all the news, analysis, and commentary around the crescendo of the 2021-22 NFL season, while Disney California Adventure park guests can enjoy a fan experience, view the productions and may even spot some of their favorite personalities in person.

If you are visiting Downtown Disney, be sure to check out the outdoor fan experience, which will be located between Tortilla Jo’s and Splitsville Luxury Lanes from February 10 through February 13 from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. PST daily. There will be games, giveaways, and more!

But that’s not all because Guests with applicable theme park reservations and tickets may also have the chance to catch some of their favorite ESPN shows and personalities at the Paradise Bay viewing area at Disney California Adventure. Disney Parks Blog shared who some of the sports Hall of Famers and past Super Bowl champions would be:

Many of ESPN’s most-recognizable personalities will be on location, including Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark, Booger McFarland, Rex Ryan, Pro Bowl QBs Brian Griese, Robert Griffin III, Matt Hasselbeck and Alex Smith, groundbreaking NFL analyst Mina Kimes, “Monday Night Football” analyst Louis Riddick, first round pick Marcus Spears, 10-year NFL veteran Dan Orlovsky, analyst Matt Bowen, leading NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, long-time reporter Sal Paolantonio, versatile hosts Sam Ponder and Laura Rutledge, and the voice of “Monday Night Football” Steve Levy.

