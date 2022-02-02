Director Releases Never-Before-Seen ‘Encanto’ End-Scene

Encanto has been breaking records and taking the movie industry by storm as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is now officially the most popular Disney song of all time!

Fans of the latest Disney animated movie have watched Encanto time and time again as they just can’t get enough. Well now, there is even more Encanto to be seen as the director of the film just revealed there was almost an end credits scene — and he shared that “almost scene” to Twitter!

Encanto tells the story of an “extraordinary family” who all have a magical gift — except for one, Mirabel. The movie itself is a celebration of the culture, diversity, music and people of Colombia.

Disney describes the film as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Jared Bush, director and writer of Encanto, as well as Zootopia and Moana, took to Twitter to share that they considered an after credits scene, filled with jokes and comedy, but they “ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together.”

However, Bush still shared the never before scene to the social media platform for Encanto fans to see!

Bush writes:

We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go… but the hilarious @darrinbutters animated it!! So here you go! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING WITH US!! #ENCANTO

We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go… but the hilarious @darrinbutters animated it!! So here you go! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING WITH US!! #ENCANTO pic.twitter.com/XUMn6IfgeF — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) January 30, 2022

Even though the end credits scene never made it into the film, we are glad to see Bush release it to social media for all Encanto fans to see!

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

What did you think of this never before seen end Encanto scene? Let us know in the comments below.