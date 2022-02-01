‘Encanto’ Song Now The Most Popular Disney Song EVER

It’s a whole new world with Disney’s Encanto (2021).

Since Disney’s Encanto (2021) had its theatrical release and subsequent Disney+ debut, the movie’s popularity has skyrocketed and we are seeing more and more people singing to the catchy tune of Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda’s song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

As a a matter of fact, the song has become so popular that last week it cracked into the top-5 on the charts and even surpassed Frozen’s popular song “Let It Go,” made famous by Idina Menzel in her role as Elsa.

Now, however, the song has reached even new heights.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is now the No. 1 song in America. The song — credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto cast — has more than 34 million streams, making it the most popular Disney song EVER.

The only other songs from animated Disney films to reach top-five on the charts include “A Whole New World” from the movie Aladdin (1993), Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King (1994), and Vanessa Williams’ “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas (1995).

Before “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit No. 1 on the charts, the only other Disney song to reach those heights was “A Whole New World,” which was No. 1 in 1993.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” had become very popular on TikTok and is now Oscar-nominated. We can even see characters like Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure conducting meet and greets with Guests. The film features music by Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda and the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama.

That being said, Disney fans want more. Many are calling for an Encanto-themed ride to be added to Walt Disney World, but there have not been any released plans for what might be next in the Disney Parks.

Disney‘s official description for the plot of Encanto is described as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think of Disney’s Encanto? Let us know in the comments below!