New Disney Film Leaves Parents “Triggered” After Viewing With Kids

With “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hitting the top charts, Encanto is quickly becoming a very popular and highly talked about Disney film.

The song had become very popular on TikTok and is now Oscar-nominated, which is fantastic news as the film is being discussed a lot more now that it is on Disney+ in comparison to when it debuted in theaters. Back on November 24, 2021, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film, Encanto, was released. We can even see characters like Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) at Disneyland Resort conducting meet and greets with Guests. The film will feature music by Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda and the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Encanto is starting to really touch the hearts of the viewers who see the film, especially those who come from a larger family. Most recently, Nathan Player spoke out on his viewing experience of the film to KSL. The father of four noted:

“As one who comes from a large family, I often felt like Mirabel,” Player said. “My older siblings had all these successes, and I was in awe and terrified that I would never live up to it.”

Similar to Bruno, Player felt touched by the idea of a character who became “villainized” in their own family for choosing a different path in life.

“In families, sometimes we ostracize those who choose differently and don’t take the time to let them express themselves, or take a look at things from a different angle. As a conditioned officer in the Army and a father, I often feel the pressure to be the strong one in the family. I am looked to when people need help, and I can’t drop the ball. It can be overwhelming. Luisa’s character showed that it is also important to show your weaknesses and ask for help.”

Chelsea Williams, another parent, noted that the film was actually “triggering.” Williams noted:

“Encanto was a really triggering movie for me. I was raised in a society where there were a lot of expectations of who we were supposed to be. My parents were really good about trying to take those pressures off, but I didn’t do everything according to plan, and I have felt like Mirabel, whose grandmother blamed all of the cracks in the house on. The grandmother knew Mirabel was right about the cracks in the house and still said that Mirabel was crazy and blamed her.”

Encanto shows a very dysfunctional family, which is something that a lot of people can relate to, and now, it seems parents are watching the film and relating it to their lives, and wondering how they can improve their experiences with their children as they are now growing up in their own family.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

