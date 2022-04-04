Disney Announces ‘Encanto’ Will Take Over “it’s a small world” Attraction

If you love Encanto (2021), you’re going to love this major announcement coming from Disney Parks.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto recently won the Academy Award for best animated feature at this year’s Oscars, and a new sing-along version of the film is streaming on Disney+! And soon, you can gather with your family and friends at Disneyland Park to celebrate the joy and wonder of Disney Animation’s newest instant classic.

For a limited time beginning April 11, the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” becomes enchanted several times each evening with a brief visual montage that pays tribute to the movie’s hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” This musical delight comes to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics, with select moments that feature characters from the film. Like the Madrigal family’s Casita, tiles across the “it’s a small world” façade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno’s mysterious prophecy about Mirabel.

The song topped off at No. 1 on the charts, making it the first Disney song to do so since “A Whole New World” in Aladdin (1992).

During the day, you can also visit with Mirabel, the young hero from the film, at Frontierland’s Zocalo Park in a colorful photo location that pays homage to the Madrigal family from Colombia.

And coming April 22, “Main Street Electrical Parade” returns to Disneyland Park and celebrates its 50th anniversary with a spectacular, new grand finale float that brings together stylized scenes from more than a dozen Disney and Pixar stories, including Encanto. Sparkling lights depict the Casita, magical butterflies, and Miracle Candle from the film, with Mirabel and her cousin Antonio, represented as animated dolls atop their section of the float.

Many Disney fans have begged to see Encanto included in the Disney Parks. Josh Gad, who is known for his role as Olaf in Frozen (2013) and LeFou in Beauty in the Beast (2017), said he would love to see Colombia added to the World Showcase at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort and an Encanto attraction placed in the Disney Park. At this point, Disney has not announced any plans for Encanto experiences at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

What do you think of these Encanto experiences coming to Disneyland Park? Let us know in the comments!

