Country Bears Hilariously Cover “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Everyone is talking about Bruno, even the Country Bears at Walt Disney World Resort.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the popular song from Disney’s Encanto (2021) that has since topped Frozen‘s “Let It Go” on the charts, has become very popular on TikTok and is now Oscar-nominated.

We can even see characters like Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure conducting meet and greets with Guests. The film features music by Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda and the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Today, Disney Parks posted a hilarious TikTok compiling the Country Bears at Magic Kingdom singing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and it almost looks real!

The Country Bears, of course, can be seen at the Country Bear Jamboree, located in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom.

While they likely won’t be sing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” you can hear a medley of original and classic tunes.

Disney describes Country Bear Jamboree like this:

This Hootenanny is a Real Hoot Step inside the rustic theater known as Grizzly Hall and take your seat before the lights dim. Clap along as 18 Audio-Animatronics hillbilly bears play and sing during this 16-minute, foot-stompin’ cele-bear-tion. You’ll hear a medley of original and classic tunes—all performed by the zaniest critters in the woods. Overflowing with humor, heart and a few surprises, this crowd-pleasing show features a down-home, southern sensibility you and your cubs will love.

Walt Disney’s Pawprints Country Bear Jamboree is one of the very last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop. Originally planned for a never-built Disney ski resort in Mineral King, California, the show with the singing bears happily moved out to Florida in 1971 and has been performing daily at Magic Kingdom park ever since.

Magic Kingdom is home to many iconic attractions and sights, such as Cinderella Castle, Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and many more.

Disney‘s official description for the plot of Encanto is described as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

