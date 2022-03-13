Disney Adding ‘Encanto’ To Parks Amidst Massive Guest Demand

It has been quite a while since a Disney movie took the world by storm the way that Encanto (2021) did.

The beloved movie about The Madrigals, a magical family in Colombia, saw its popular hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit the top of the charts for multiple weeks, becoming more popular than “Let It Go” from Frozen (2013) and becoming the first Disney song since “A Whole New World” in Aladdin (1992) to top the charts.

With the absolute fanfare for the movie, it should come as no surprise that Disney fans are hoping to see more from the franchise in the future.

Many Disney fans– including the voice of Olaf, Josh Gad— have begged Walt Disney World Resort to add an attraction to the Disney Parks. Many have said Disney should add a Colombia section in the World Showcase at EPCOT. In that new country addition, Encanto could be heavily featured.

While Disney has not confirmed any plans for an attraction yet, it does seem that they are looking for ways to incorporate the popular film into the Disney Parks.

A new Encanto-inspired garden has been unveiled as part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The garden will let you explore a lush tropical jardín inspired by the movie (streaming on Disney+) and its strong female characters like Julieta, Isabela, Luisa, and of course, Mirabel. You can also stroll around a path inspired by the youngest member of the Madrigal family, Antonio.

The garden, which debuted last week, will be available through May 22, 2022, and is located near La Isla Fresca Outdoor Kitchen between the Morocco and France pavilions in World Showcase. This year, La Isla Fresca features three arepas dishes: arepa topped with melted queso fresco; arepa topped with shrimp, crushed avocado ají and tomato sauce; and an arepa topped with chorizo. Delicioso!

This is just one of the recent additions based on Encanto that can be enjoyed at Walt Disney World Resort. As part of Celebrate HER Story in honor of Women’s History Month, you can also enjoy delicious specialties and treats inspired by the women of the film at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

Disney’s official description of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival reads:

Gardeners will marvel at thousands of blooms forming colorful, living panoramas all around EPCOT, and the entire family can experience the Health Full Trail presented by AdventHealthalong the Imagination walkway to learn tips for staying well. Fresh flavors are on the menu at the festival’s 18 Outdoor Kitchens as well as other food and beverage locations around EPCOT, offering a fresh selection of springtime fruits, vegetables, desserts and more. The popular Garden Rocks Concert Series will return in 2022, featuring favorite tunes at the America Gardens Theatre. More details about the musicians playing at EPCOT during the festival will be released soon. You’ll also find blooming keepsakes including vibrant apparel, drinkware, accessories and more with new merchandise collections launching just in time for the event.

While it’s not an Encanto ride, it certainly is a start in what may be the first step to a more intricate showcase of the film in EPCOT– or another Disney Park– in the future.

For more information on the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival that runs through July 4, visit FreshEPCOT.com. And be sure to watch “Encanto” on Disney+ again before your next visit!

What do you think of Disney looking to add Encanto to the Parks? Let us know in the comments.

