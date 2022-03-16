Disney Releasing Different, NEW Version of ‘Encanto’ This Week

Almost four months later and the world is still talking about Bruno.

The smash-hit movie musical, Encanto (2021), not only marked The Walt Disney Company’s 60th animated classic but also broke records across the board. And, in a surprising turn of events, a new version of the feature film will release on Friday 18 March 2022, on Disney+. It’s time to put those vocals to the test.

Encanto entered the pop-culture sphere in November last year. Opening amid lukewarm theater-going, the animated classic garnered a humble $200 million at the global box office. At the time, it seemed that Encanto wouldn’t leave that much of a cultural footprint, but how times have changed.

The movie about a multi-generational Colombian family, miracles, and a magic house comes from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, co-director Charise Castro Smith, with the original songs and score from Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco, respectively.

Upon Encanto‘s release on the Disney streaming service, Disney+, during the holidays last year, it sky-rocketed to an unprecedented level. Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed that Encanto became the fastest title on Disney+ to reach 200 million streaming hours.

In addition, the soundtrack — which includes iconic tracks like “The Family Madrigal”, “Waiting On A Miracle”, “Surface Pressure”, and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — earned significant praise, reaching number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and U.K album charts. Further commercial success came with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hitting the top spot on multiple music charts including the coveted top spot on the U.S Billboard Hot 100, breaking the former Disney song ranking record held by Aladdin‘s (1992) “A Whole New World”.

And it seems that Disney is further banking on Encanto‘s musical success when they release an all-new version of the movie this Friday. In an announcement on YouTube, Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed a trailer for Encanto Sing-Along coming to Disney+ this week. Watch it below!

Encanto‘s sleeper-hit success has spawned multiple offshoots in the Walt Disney Company. From Mirabel greeting Guests at Disneyland Resort to a garden reminiscent of Isabella’s (Diane Guerrero) floral bedroom being erected at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at the Walt Disney World Resort, Encanto is slowly permeating the wider Disney experience. That being said, fans and creators want more.

Miranda has already spoken to the Disney leaders about the possibility of an Encanto-themed experience coming to Disney Parks, with stars like Frozen‘s (2013) Josh Gad (Olaf) also gunning for Encanto to make its way into the theme park world.

As for a sequel, Disney has not explicitly confirmed whether a sequel to the hit animated musical will be developed but its runaway success, as well as its virality online, certainly give it good chances if one were to come to fruition. Chapek did, however, confirm that Encanto is an entire franchise.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz (Maribel Madrigal), María Cecilia Botero (Abueal Alma Madrigal), John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustin Madrigal), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigal), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Maluma (Mariano Guzman), and Alan Tudyk (Pico).

Will you be watching this new version of Encanto on Disney+? Let us know in the comments down below!