Elderly Couple Tragically Denied Entrance To Disney Park

Crossing the gates to Disneyland Resort is a magical experience for most Guests, whether it is for a first visit, a family vacation, or just a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

However, Guests can be denied entrance or removed from the Park for a number of reasons, such as a violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities, such as trying to access areas designated only for Cast Members.

Recently, and because of Covid-19, Disney Parks around the world have instated and maintained several other measures, mainly regarding social distancing, the use of facemasks, and Park reservations. This last one has been particularly complicated for some Guests, as it has been a new addition to the Disney Parks.

A few days ago, Hastin (@hastin) shared on Twitter how he witnessed a 70-year-old couple get turned away from the gates at Disneyland, as they had bought tickets to the Park, but had not made a reservation for that day. This quickly sparked controversy among other Twitter users, who had mixed opinions about this situation.

While most responses were concerned about the elderly Guests’ experience and asked if the problem had had a solution, some users, like Just Some Guy Man (@Teach_2_Win), took Disney’s side, stating:

It’s not hard to make a reservation. They plaster it all over the website when you buy tickets. Old folks like to complain about kids today not being able to read. I am fine holding them to the same standard.

Other users had similar opinions, stating that there is a high level of communication and promotion towards Park reservations and that the official Disneyland site prompts users to make a reservation as they are completing their purchase.

Although Disney Park reservations have been around since Disneyland reopened in April 2021 and are widely promoted on the Disneyland website, some users think Disney should be more empathic with Guests, making an exception in certain situations such as this.

On the other hand, many users commented on how their relatives, or even themselves, have had problems making Park reservations, saying that the online purchasing experience is not well-designed and that Park reservations are an overly complicated system. Bri (@Blerc26), for example, commented on how she’s had trouble with reservations at Walt Disney World as well, stating:

For everyone saying it’s easy to make reservations, it’s not. I’m tech savvy and it still takes the system like 4 tries to figure out if I’m an AP or resort guest to make a reservation for WDW.

Mandy (@Mandy_Yes_That1) made this incident even more emotional by saying, “We’re all picturing the couple from Up, right?” and now Married Life won’t stop playing in our heads.

While there is no information on whether or not a Cast Member or Manager ultimately addressed this situation, we certainly hope this story had a happy ending for that elderly couple trying to visit the Happiest Place on Earth.

How do you feel about this incident? Should Disney change the Park reservation system? Or get rid of it entirely? Let us know in the comments!

