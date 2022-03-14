Guest Violates Disney’s Rules With Bikini-Style Shirt

When visiting the Disney Parks, you may think that the only rules are to “keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride”. But the Disney Parks can actually be quite strict when it comes to how Guests act, talk, and of course, how Guests dress.

When at the Disney Parks and Resorts, it is important to remember that you are not alone and that there are thousands of other Guests around you. Your experience relies heavily on other Guests following the rules and showing respect while on rides, attractions, and during shows and live entertainment.

Disney is also a very family-friendly place so its dress code is enforced pretty strictly. Guests may, at times, get away with revealing clothes depending on Cast Member discretion, but if an article of clothing is overly revealing, Guests can expect to not be let in or, may be told to change.

This is exactly what one Guest did at Disneyland a few days ago. Emily Rainey (@emilymakeitrainey) shared a video to TikTok which showed their outfit. See the video below:

This wasn’t the only video that the Guest posted:

Please notice – I have a sweater on & I’m filming in locations where people are pretty much only behind me 😭😂✨

These posts received a lot of backlash from those who saw them and commented. There were tons of people who flooded the comments to talk about how this would violate Disneyland’s rules and dress codes, saying it was inappropriate for Disney. One user said, “Disney will give you a free gift card to buy a shirt”. Another user said, “A friendly reminder not to dress like that at Disneyland”. Another said, “it’s a family park…”. One user said, “Well that’s one way to get kicked out”.

Based on what the Guest was wearing, they may have been turned away at the gate or told to change or leave the Park if they made it inside. In the past, we have covered Guests getting turned away or being told to change by Disney in which Disney will compensate the new article of clothing as free for Guests, as Disney has strict dress codes when it comes to outfits like these.

We are unsure if the Guest actually made it into the Park or if they were told to change. See the official rules for Guests below:

The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks. Review our Pre-Arrival Tips to make sure you come prepared for a fun-filled trip! Ensuring that the parks are family friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

Have you ever seen someone wear something like this at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below.

