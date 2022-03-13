Man Sentenced to Prison After Inappropriately Touching Teenage Girls at Disney

In October 2019, an Orlando man was arrested for inappropriately touching multiple underage girls at the Walt Disney World theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Months later, court records have revealed that he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
James Anthony Jones, 53, was sentenced to 15-years in prison on March 1, according to court records. He is also now a registered sex offender.
Jones was originally arrested back in October after Disney Cast Members picked him out of a crowd for trespassing and inappropriately touching underage girls on multiple occasions. According to Click Orlando, Jones touched a child in a store and during a ride preshow earlier the same day.
Later, a mother came forward to Orange County deputies saying Jones also touched her 13 year-old daughter three different times while in line for a ride at another Disney World theme park.
According to records, a credit for 867 days will apply to Jones’ sentence.
Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness inappropriate activity, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.
