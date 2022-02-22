Verdict Released For Mother Arrested With Grand Theft at Universal Orlando

Two months after one Guest visiting the Universal Orlando Resort was arrested and initially charged with Grand Theft, the verdict from the prosecution court is in.

Last December, Mary Anderson was arrested on Universal Orlando Resort property after she and her family snuck into the Central Florida theme park, completely bypassing the ticket barriers and essentially stealing just short of $1,000 in Universal Park admission.

The incident involved London mother Anderson, her three children, and another two unidentified Guests. Via the Orange County Clerk’s Office, the public court documents revealed the incidents which led to Anderson’s arrest at Universal Orlando Resort. In part, the original documents detailed the events reported by Detective Patrick Cavanaugh:

I was contacted by the security office and advised that earlier in the day, a group of adults and juveniles had run through the entrance turnstiles without purchasing tickets. The security manager stated that Universal Studios wished to prosecute the adults in the group and trespass them, but that they only wanted to trespass the juveniles. She stated security officers had located two juveniles and one adult in the group at the entrance to the Velocicoaster attraction.

Cavanaugh was later joined by another officer upon his approach to the Jurassic World VelociCoaster attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, where they apprehended a group of three juveniles, later moving them to Universal’s security office. It was then that Anderson arrived and was read her Miranda Rights despite claiming she was “at a party all day.”

As it happens, Anderson was identified by the juveniles and confirmed as the Guest arriving with them and bypassing the ticket turnstiles. The report notes “it is reasonable to believe that the children seen were under the direction of their mother,” before going on to declare the charge:

Based on the entirety of this investigation, probable cause exists to charge Mary Anderson with the following violation of Florida State Statute: 812.014(2)(C)(1)-24 Grand Theft.

Now, the court verdict is in and it has been revealed that Anderson has not been prosecuted based on her charge of Grand Theft 3rd Degree (>$750, <$5,000). The public court documents state:

COMES NOW the State of Florida, by and through the undersigned Assistant State Attorney and states that: 1. From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. 2. This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released PROVIDED THERE ARE NO OTHER CHARGES OR HOLDS AGAINST HER.

The documents were co-signed by State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, Monique H. Worrell, and Von Marie Baez Bleck, Assistant State Attorney. Anderson’s bond had been set at $1,000.

Incidents like those involving Anderson are not uncommon occurrences at theme park destinations, unfortunately. In fact, another Guest was charged with Grand Theft recently after going on a bizarre “shopping spree” at the Universal Studios Store. Then there was the arrest at Universal’s CityWalk involving Guests and staff at Rising Star following an altercation between the two. From fights at events like Halloween Horror Nights to these incidents of Grand Theft, Universal Orlando Resort has seen numerous arrests made on Park property in recent months.

