Epic Universe Set to be “Biggest Universal Park In The U.S.” According to CEO

For those who are anticipating the upcoming Epic Universe at Universal Studios Orlando, NBC Universal’s CEO had some exciting things to say about the huge Universal Orlando Resort expansion.

Universal announced back in 2019 that Epic Universe would be coming to the Universal Orlando Resort as the third official theme Park accompanying Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. The new theme Park would be located behind ICON Park in Orlando to ensure that it had enough space for the Resort, as well as the multiple themed lands. Once the pandemic hit, however, construction and progress were halted.

During a live Q&A session last year in June, Jeff Shell, NBC Universal CEO, said that the upcoming Epic Universe expansion at Universal Orlando will be Universal’s biggest theme park in the U.S. You can read what Shell said below:

“We’re really excited about it size-wise. It’s going to be our largest domestic park and globally t will be just a little bit smaller than Beijing”

Shell went on to talk about what Guests can expect to see in the new Park, saying along with the new Super Nintendo World, Epic Universe will be “anchored by a lot of our strong IP, including some of the Illumination and DreamWorks content, but especially Nintendo”.

There is a lot of speculation about what Epic Universe will include, with many hoping to see some classic Universal Monsters and brands. Opening along with Epic Universe, Universal Orlando will also receive its own version of the amazing Super Nintendo World which opened in Universal Studios Japan last year. This land is also being built at Universal Studios Hollywood. Here’s what Universal has previously announced about the Super Nintendo Worlds being built all across the globe.

Imagine the fun of stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure. Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups, and more surround you. And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world. You will enter an entire realm filled with iconic Nintendo excitement, gameplay, heroes, and villains. And it is coming to three Universal theme parks around the globe. The creative visionaries behind Nintendo’s legendary worlds and characters are working together with the creative teams behind Universal’s blockbuster theme Park attractions. Their goal: to bring the characters, action and adventure of Nintendo video games to life within Universal theme parks. And to do so in new and innovative ways that capture what makes them so special. All of the adventure, fun and whimsy you experience through a screen will now be all around you – in breathtakingly authentic ways.

