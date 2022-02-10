Universal Guest “Terrified” After Velocicoaster Malfunction

Universal Orlando Resort recently opened what many believe is its most thrilling attraction to date.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster, which opened in June of 2021, lets Universal Guests experience “the thrill of the hunt” with an insane track that includes an incredible ride with four inversions, two exhilarating launches, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree barrel roll right above the lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet of track, and a 155-foot tall “top hat” with a 140-foot drop at eighty degrees.

Recently, though, Reddit user U/svadnama shared an experience at the Universal Park they had on the Jurassic World Velocicoaster that was deemed as “terrifying.”

Anyone else experience this yet? We were front row too. Didnt get over the hill and went back down in reverse. Sat there for a few minutes with no announcements. Eek. Then something came on about how all is well and itll be like a slingshot lol mr. DNA or something. Then we slowly reversed a little further and relaunched faster than ever! Phew! I wish I could remember the announcement. I was a little terrified Haha.

According to the user, the train didn’t get over the hill and went back down in reverse. After sitting stalled for a short period of time, Mr. DNA made an announcement that everything was okay and that the ride would start immediately. After slowly reversing, the train relaunched and the ride continued through as normal.

Of course, there are times when roller coasters experience rollback and, though these malfunctions are rare, they can happen from time to time and are fixable. Universal Team Members are trained heavily and highly-qualified to handle these situations and, of course, they got the Guests to safety.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Fobidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida.

What do you think of a possible Revenge of the Mummy retheme? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?