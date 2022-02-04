Universal Intentionally Didn’t Patent Its Amazing Technology So Everyone Could Use It

Universal Orlando Resort recently opened one of the most innovative and cutting-edge roller coasters in the world.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster takes Guests on an incredible ride with four inversions, two exhilarating launches, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree barrel roll right above the lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet of track, and a 155-foot tall “top hat” with a 140-foot drop at eighty degrees.

While the ride itself is unlike any other, technology developed to get Guests on the coaster may be the most incredible portion of the attraction.

Universal Orlando Resort recently posted a video sharing a real-life example of where the company put into practice its policy on inclusion.

As seen in the video above, Universal developed a transfer device that was designed to safely assist Guests using a wheelchair or other mobility device to safely and independently enter and exit the ride vehicle.

As a company, Universal decided not to secure a patent for the technology for any of its accessibility devices so that they could be used industry-wide.

“Our hope is that as technologies like this are embraced, it will help relieve some of the anxiety we know our Guests can have around ride access,” Universal shared in the video.

In addition, Universal shared that at the Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida, the company had designed industry-first captioning glasses. These glasses are created with cutting-edge technology to automatically caption all character dialogue throughout the show.

More information on accessibility at Universal Orlando can be found on the official website and reads:

Making Things Work For Everyone Get the latest accessibility information for guests with hearing disabilities, vision impairments, cognitive disabilities, and those using wheelchairs, prosthetics, oxygen tanks and service animals on the following tabs. Plus, you’ll find information about accessibility features at Universal Orlando Resort™ hotels.

