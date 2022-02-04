Big Universal Celebration Set To Begin This Weekend

“Florida’s Biggest Party” is set to make its way back to Universal Orlando Resort this weekend.

After only having distanced offerings last spring, Universal Orlando Resort announced that it would be bringing back its epic Mardi Gras Celebration this year.

The party is set to begin on Saturday and will run all the way through April 24 at Universal Studios Florida.

Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida is an epic party that involves parades, concerts, diverse and unique dishes, beads, and so much more.

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

The event is slated to begin this weekend and the concert lineup is absolutely loaded with many recognizable bands that will take the stage at Universal Studios Florida.

The concert lineup can be seen below:

Concert Lineup:

Sugar Ray (Saturday, Feb. 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Diana Ross (Saturday, Feb. 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Barenaked Ladies (Saturday, Feb. 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Styx (Sunday, Feb. 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jon Pardi (Saturday, Feb. 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

LL Cool J (Saturday, March 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Marshmello (Sunday, March 6 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Lee Brice (Saturday, March 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Becky G (Sunday, March 13 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Khalid (Friday, March 18 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Seal (Saturday, March 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Gavin DeGraw (Sunday, March 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jason Derulo (Sunday, March 27 @8:30 p.m.)

The Spectacular Parade will take place each night during the event’s time period except April 1, 2 and 8.

Universal’s official description of the parade reads:

It’s an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras parade complete with dazzling floats, colorful costumes, and beads, beads and more beads. This year’s parade features six brand new floats along with six traditional favorite floats.

In addition to the festivities and live music, Universal Orlando Guests will have the opportunity to sample world-class and authentic flavors from around the world. Be sure to visit the Mardi Gras food kiosks located throughout the Park.

If that weren’t enough, Universal Orlando just opened its Mardi Gras Tribute Store, an experience that tells unique stories and allows Guests to purchase merchandise and exclusive snacks that can only be found during Mardi Gras.

Concert lineup, parade, and food availability are subject to change without notice. Please visit Universal Orlando’s official Mardi Gras page for the most up-to-date details about the event.

