Universal Unveils New Way to Ring in Mardi Gras Celebration

There is always something happening at Universal Orlando Resort.

As we inch closer to the spring, Universal Orlando is getting prepared to ring in the Mardi Gras Celebration. From February 5 until April 24, Universal Orlando will celebrate Mardi Gras with many exciting live concerts, delicious food, parades, and much more all at Universal Studios Florida.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration without a place to buy some unique merchandise.

Universal Orlando unveiled today that the Mardi Gras Tribute Store would be returning to Universal Studios Florida and that it would be called the “Mardi Gras Float Factory.”

Ever wonder what a Mardi Gras Float Factory looks like? Get your feet (and wallets) ready!

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be able to enjoy early access to the store on Thursday, February 3 from 12:00 p.m. to close. Then, the store will open to the public the following day.

If you’ve ever been in a Universal Orlando Tribute Store, you know that it’s much more of an experience than just shopping. The unique props and items that are found in the store can only be found during the specific season– whether that be the Holidays, Halloween, or Mardi Gras, for example– and they make for a for experience for all those who attend the Parks during that time period.

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

The concert lineup is absolutely loaded with many prominent bands set to take the stage at Universal Studios Florida in February and March.

February Concert Lineup:

Sugar Ray (Saturday, Feb. 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Diana Ross (Saturday, Feb. 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Barenaked Ladies (Saturday, Feb. 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Styx (Sunday, Feb. 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jon Pardi (Saturday, Feb. 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

March Concert Lineup:

LL Cool J (Saturday, March 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Marshmello (Sunday, March 6 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Lee Brice (Saturday, March 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Becky G (Sunday, March 13 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Khalid (Friday, March 18 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Seal (Saturday, March 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Gavin DeGraw (Sunday, March 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jason Derulo (Sunday, March 27 @8:30 p.m.)

The Spectacular Parade will take place each night during the event’s time period except April 1, 2 and 8.

Universal’s official description of the parade reads:

It’s an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras parade complete with dazzling floats, colorful costumes, and beads, beads and more beads. This year’s parade features six brand new floats along with six traditional favorite floats.

In addition to the festivities and live music, Universal Orlando Guests will have the opportunity to sample world-class and authentic flavors from around the world. Be sure to visit the Mardi Gras food kiosks located throughout the Park.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy, as well. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster are just some of the attractions that Guests can experience while visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

Are you excited for Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando?

