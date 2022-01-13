Universal Orlando Announces Massive Lineup For Mardi Gras Triumphant Return

For the first time since the pandemic, Universal Orlando Resort Guests will be able to take in all the sights, sounds, and experiences of one of the biggest events of the year.

One of Universal’s most prominent events is Mardi Gras, which takes over Universal Studios Florida every spring. At the event, Guests are transported into a New Orleans party with stilt walkers, costumed Team Members, beads being flung in every direction, and the lineup for the event has now been officially announced!

Universal Orlando will host Mardi Gras from February 5 until April 24 with many exciting live concerts, delicious food, parades, and much more all at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

The concert lineup is absolutely loaded with many prominent bands set to take the stage at Universal Studios Florida in February and March.

February Concert Lineup:

Sugar Ray (Saturday, Feb. 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Diana Ross (Saturday, Feb. 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Barenaked Ladies (Saturday, Feb. 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Styx (Sunday, Feb. 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jon Pardi (Saturday, Feb. 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

March Concert Lineup:

LL Cool J (Saturday, March 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Marshmello (Sunday, March 6 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Lee Brice (Saturday, March 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Becky G (Sunday, March 13 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Khalid (Friday, March 18 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Seal (Saturday, March 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Gavin DeGraw (Sunday, March 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jason Derulo (Sunday, March 27 @8:30 p.m.)

The Spectacular Parade will take place each night during the event’s time period except April 1, 2 and 8.

Universal’s official description of the parade reads:

It’s an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras parade complete with dazzling floats, colorful costumes, and beads, beads and more beads. This year’s parade features six brand new floats along with six traditional favorite floats.

In addition to the festivities and live music, Universal Orlando Guests will have the opportunity to sample world-class and authentic flavors from around the world. Be sure to visit the Mardi Gras food kiosks located throughout the Park.

Concert lineup, parade, and food availability are subject to change without notice. Please visit Universal Orlando’s official Mardi Gras page for the most up-to-date details about the event.

Are you excited for the big return of Mardi Gras to Universal Orlando Resort this year?