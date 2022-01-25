Universal Uses “Abandoned” Land to Introduce New Mardi Gras Experience

For the last couple of years, it has seemed that the Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando Resort had been abandoned.

The two attractions on the island– Poseidon’s Fury and The Eighth Voyage of Sinbad– have been closed for more than two years and the land has essentially been used as an overlap between Seuss Landing and Hogsmeade.

As a matter of fact, the only thing happening in the Lost Continent has been holding an overflow line queue for Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike, housing several shops, and giving Guests an extravagant dining option in Mythos, which has been named one of the world’s best theme park restaurants.

However, last August, Universal Orlando Resort opened the All Hallows Eve boutique in the Lost Continent giving Guests an opportunity to purchase some of their favorite Universal Classic Monsters and Halloween merchandise.

Now, as Mardi Gras returns to Universal Orlando, the All Hallows Eve Boutique has transformed into the All Hallows VooDoo Boutique and has added some crazy Mardi Gras merchandise and fun party-themed decorations to its repertoire for Guests to experience. If you’re visiting Islands of Adventure in the near future, you can head by the All Hallows Eve Boutique for Mardi Gras celebration gear and much more.

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to many thrilling attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

In addition, Universal’s newest theme park, the Epic Universe, is under construction. The Epic Universe is expected to open in 2026.

What do you think of the new Hallows VooDoo Boutique? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?