You Can Ride a Float at Universal’s Mardi Gras Celebration

Do you want to be right in the middle of the action at Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Studios Florida this spring?

If you do, we’ve got good news for you!

Universal Orlando Resort announced that Annual Pass holders can now register to ride a parade float at Universal Studios Florida’s Mardi Gras celebration this spring.

If you are a Universal Orlando Pass Holder, you can sign yourself and up to four (4) Passholders to ride a parade float, throw a ton of beads, and be in the center of the action.

There are a few guidelines and block-out dates to keep in mind, however, according to Universal Orlando Resort.

Know Before You Go: All riders must be 18 years old or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

All riders must be at least 48″ in height.

From beginning to end, the float riding experience can take 2 to 3 hours. On concert days, float riders may miss the beginning of the concert.

Riders with a disability may request an accommodation by contacting Guest Services at (407) 224-4233 at least 48 hours prior to float reservation.

Passholders are limited to two (2) dates only. Blockout Dates Reminder: Power Passholders will not be able to participate March 12–19 and April 9–16, 2022.

Seasonal Passholders will not be able to participate February 5, 12, 19–20, 26, March 5, 6, 12–20, 25–27 and April 9–16, 2022. If you’d like to sign up to be a float rider, you can do so here on the Universal Orlando website. Universal Orlando will host Mardi Gras from February 5 until April 24 with many exciting live concerts, delicious food, parades, and much more all at Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:” Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou. The Spectacular Parade will take place each night during the event’s time period except April 1, 2 and 8. Universal’s official description of the parade reads: It’s an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras parade complete with dazzling floats, colorful costumes, and beads, beads and more beads. This year’s parade features six brand new floats along with six traditional favorite floats. The concert lineup for the event is absolutely loaded with many prominent bands set to take the stage at Universal Studios Florida in February and March. February Concert Lineup: Sugar Ray (Saturday, Feb. 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Diana Ross (Saturday, Feb. 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Barenaked Ladies (Saturday, Feb. 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Styx (Sunday, Feb. 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jon Pardi (Saturday, Feb. 26 @ 8:30 p.m.) March Concert Lineup: LL Cool J (Saturday, March 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Marshmello (Sunday, March 6 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Lee Brice (Saturday, March 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Becky G (Sunday, March 13 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Khalid (Friday, March 18 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Seal (Saturday, March 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Gavin DeGraw (Sunday, March 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jason Derulo (Sunday, March 27 @8:30 p.m.) In addition to the festivities and live music, Universal Orlando Guests will have the opportunity to sample world-class and authentic flavors from around the world. Be sure to visit the Mardi Gras food kiosks located throughout the Park. Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure are also treated to a plethora of thrilling attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more. The Epic Universe, Universal's newest theme park, is currently under construction and could potentially open in 2025.