Universal Confirms New Epic Universe Opening Timeline After Massive COVID Delay

During the Comcast 2021 Q4 earnings call, Universal fans were treated to a big piece of information, the opening date of Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort.

The journey for Epic Universe has been a long one, facing many challenges due to the pandemic halting the Park’s progress altogether. Announced in 2019, Epic Universe was said to be a theme park with multiple lands that would have a downtown core with shopping and dining options. As well, we have seen Resort options drawn up in concept art. Locating just minutes from Universal Orlando Resort behind ICON Park, Epic Universe has plenty of space to become the biggest Universal Park that America has ever seen, with some of the most technologically advanced attractions.

So far, we know that Super Nintendo World, as seen in Universal Japan and being built at Universal Hollywood, will be one of the lands to join Epic Universe. Universal has also confirmed that DreamWorks IP will play a larger role within the theme parks. It was not confirmed there will be a land-based on a DreamWorks IP at Epic Universe; however, this seems likely due to the announcement as well as rumors of a How to Train Your Dragon style coaster, which may be a homage to the extinct Dueling Dragons at Islands of Adventure.

A Wizarding World of Harry Potter section is also being rumored with a Fantastic Beasts spin to it, as well as Universal Monsters. Although we still have some time until we figure out more details, thankfully, the Park is back under construction. For a chunk of time, Universal noted that Epic Universe was put on hold and would be built “at some point”. The urgency to complete the Park dissipated quickly as Universal was focused on keeping the theme parks division profitable during the pandemic. Now that they have done that, it seems Universal is shifting their efforts back to Epic Universe.

Previously we knew Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings planned for a 2025 opening, but nothing was confirmed by Universal. Now, reporter Gabrielle Russon (@GabrielleRusson) has confirmed that 2025 will be the opening year for the third gate at Universal Orlando Resort, with a definite summer debut, or earlier!

When is Epic Universe opening? We expect it to open in 2025, “certainly in time for the summer of 2025,” Comcast says this morning during earnings call.

This information was noted during the earnings call, and is a big relief to Universal fans who were wondering what the status of the new theme park would be. By adding a third Park, plus having Volcano Bay, Universal continues to find ways to compete with Disney World down the road, offering world-class thrills and attractions, just as Mickey Mouse does.

