Universal Develops Secret Recipe For Success, Revenue Skyrockets Nearly 2 Billion

Coming out of a pandemic for any theme park is a tough job to handle, as the waters are quite choppy. Parks have had to decide what is the best health and safety measures to implement which will keep Guests and employees safe, as well as find the balance on creating an experience as normal to what they are used to from pre-pandemic visits.

With this, we have seen both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort change their policies on multiple occasions, and at times, depending on the theme park, reducing capacity has been a big factor. Although Disney is still operating at a reduced capacity (number unknown), Universal has lifted all capacity limits. But, even with that decision, Universal has had to deal with the hurdle that is international travel being restricted or difficult for many, causing a lot of their tourism to be American-based, which of course cuts into their profits.

That being said, this fourth quarter has been their most profitable yet! With a 191.3% increase of profits in the theme park division, Universal Parks overall have generated $1.98 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2021. Thanks to Reporter Ashley Carter, we can see all of the facts laid out clearly when it comes to the companies financial success.

These numbers come in as Universal Beijing is now open, which is surely good news for the Universal theme park division. On top of that, we have also seen crowds increase at Universal Hollywood in Los Angeles, despite their entry requirements of a negative COVID-19 test or a vaccination record. We have seen Universal find financial success throughout the pandemic, and now, we can see that their profits are only moving upwards.

Universal Orlando Resort has added Jurassic World VelociCoaster to the theme park as well, which has been a popular reason for Guests to visit so that they can ride the new attraction. Seeing the profitability of the Parks continue to rise is great news for both Universal and Guests as Universal gears up to make more progress on Epic Universe, their new theme park!

Do you think that Universal feels like a pre-pandemic experience yet? Let us know in the comments below.

