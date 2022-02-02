Universal Closing Two Popular Attractions in February

Universal Orlando Resort is constantly making changes to ensure that its theme parks stay up to date.

Sometimes, that includes closing attractions for maintenance and refurbishments.

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando in the month of February, you may want to plan accordingly and know that two popular attractions will be closed for several weeks as part of scheduled maintenance.

Jurassic Park River Adventure was closed last month for nearly three weeks as the attraction underwent maintenance. Now, two more water rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will close.

Universal Park news that we previously reported, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls has been drained and is currently closed for maintenance. The attraction, located in Toon Lagoon, will be closed for three weeks and won’t reopen until February 26.

The next ride to close is also in Toon Lagoon.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will close on February 25 and isn’t slated to reopen until March 19. This means that on February 25, it is likely that no rides will be open in Toon Lagoon, although reopening dates and closures are subject to change.

In addition, two other attractions in Universal’s Islands of Adventure remain closed without reopening dates. Poseidon’s Fury is currently undergoing refurbishments and we’ve been told that it is possible tours could begin again in February. The Caro-Seuss-el, located in Seuss Landing, has been closed for several months and is still having work done to its roof with no timetable on when it might reopen.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Shrek 4-D recently closed permanently and a Minions-themed attraction is expected to take its place. Revenge of the Mummy also closed in January for a lengthy refurbishment and is not expected to reopen until late summer 2022.

While visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, there is still plenty to do. Guests can enjoy many thrilling attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

In addition, Mardi Gras festivities will get underway this weekend with epic concerts, the Spectacular Parade, fun events, delectable dishes, and much more.

Universal Orlando just recently announced that the Epic Universe– Universal’s newest theme park that is currently under construction-– will be completed and ready to open in 2025.

Are you planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in February?

