Popular Universal Water Attraction Drained Completely and Closed

Universal Orlando Resort has closed down several attractions, both permanently and for refurbishment, recently.

At Universal Studios Florida, Shrek 4-D was recently closed permanently and we’ve begun to see props from the popular attraction go on sale inside of the Prop Shop at the Park. In addition, Revenge of the Mummy has closed for a lengthy refurbishment that will see the dark coaster closed until late summer 2022.

Over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure was closed for three weeks as the ride underwent a scheduled maintenance period.

Now, another water ride at Islands of Adventure has closed for maintenance.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls has been drained of its water and will be closed for refurbishments from now through February 25, a three-week closure.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted photos of the attraction completely drained and, with no water, you can see how Universal Orlando gives the effect of the rapids that pass along either side of the track.

A look at the rapids in Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls with water off.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls reads:

Plan to Get Very, Very Wet. Part roller coaster, part water flume, this ride combines the fun of the classic cartoons with edge-of-your-seat action. You’ll slosh your way through twists and turns along with lovably laughable Royal Canadian Mountie, Dudley Do-Right. As you approach a nail-biting 75-foot drop, get ready to whoosh down the track for the biggest splash of your life.

Once Dudley Do-Right reopens, the next attraction to close for refurbishment will be Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges. The attraction will close down on February 25 and will not reopen until after March 18.

There are still many more attractions open at Universal Orlando Resort for Guests to enjoy at Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida

In addition, the Epic Universe– Universal’s newest theme park– is set to open in 2025 and construction is well underway on the new Park.

