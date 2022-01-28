Universal Guests Go Crazy For New Classic Monsters Experience

Universal Orlando Resort fans have been known for their love of the Classic Monsters.

From the Mummy to Wolfman to Frankenstein’s Monster and The Bride of Frankenstein, Universal is known for its creation of classic horror films and the development of monsters.

Just recently, Universal Orlando closed Revenge of the Mummy— its popular dark coaster at Universal Studios Florida– for a lengthy refurbishment and the attraction isn’t slated to reopen until late summer 2022. Now, with the roller coaster closed, construction walls have been erected around the attraction and there was some major curiosity on what Universal Orlando might do to still provide experiences for Guests in the midst of the attraction’s closure.

Previously, we reported that Universal would be opening a Classic Monsters Tribute Store in the place of Sahara Traders– the Revenge of the Mummy gift shop– at Universal Studios Florida and today we are excited to share the news that the store has officially opened.

The store, dubbed Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night, is a limited-time experience and will be open daily at Universal Studios Florida during the period of Revenge of the Mummy’s closure.

Universal Orlando Resort announced the news on Twitter today:

Time to shop until you drop (dead). 💀 pic.twitter.com/3f7LgXkTPa — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 28, 2022

The press release from Universal Orlando Resort reads:

Universal Orlando Resort resurrects some of Universal Pictures’ most iconic monsters for an all-new, limited-time Tribute Store – Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night. From crumbling tombs to collapsing laboratories, the new merchandise location will transport guests to highly themed environments inspired by Dracula, Wolfman, Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein’s Monster and The Bride of Frankenstein. Guests can check out a variety of Universal Monsters-dedicated merchandise, pose with life-sized photo opps, and even “monster-ize” themselves as caricature artists “stitch” them together with the likeness of their favorite creature. Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night is open daily and located in the Sahara Traders store next to Revenge of the Mummy. For more information about Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.universalorlando.com .

In addition to the Classic Monsters Store that is set to open at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Orlando Resort is rumored to be developing an entire Classic Monster land that will be included in the Epic Universe, the newest theme park that is currently under construction. The Epic Universe is slated to open in 2025.

Right now, Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure still have many attractions to enjoy including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

What do you think of this new Classic Monsters Experience at Universal Studios Florida? Let us know in the comments.

